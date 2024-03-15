'Narrative' About Ariana Grande Destroying Boyfriend Ethan Slater's Failed Marriage Is 'Wrong,' Claims Their 'Wicked' Costar Bowen Yang

The actor, 33, also called out the tune "we can't be friends," in which the Grammy nominee alludes to Gomez being the one who lost interest first.

"You cling to your papers and pens/ Wait until you like me again/ Wait for your love/ Love, I'll wait for your love," the lyrics read.

"The thing with 'we can't be friends' is [that] the narrative is wrong. The narrative is wrong, and she's not even outwardly saying that, but the narrative has been incorrect," Yang elaborated. "People have even retracted things in these stories with no f------ apology to the people who are involved, and I can tell you for a fact that what people out there seem to be clinging on to as correct is incorrect."