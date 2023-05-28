Charges Dropped: Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Chrisley No Longer Facing Death Threat Suit
Some positive news for the Chrisley clan!
The family recently received news that the Todd Chrisley's eldest son, Kyle Chrisley, will no longer face the death threat lawsuit his ex-wife, Alexus Whilby, brought against him.
According to the court documents, the case was only dropped because Alexus was not cooperating with the prosecutors.
"After further investigation, review of the evidence and discussion with the victim, based on all facts and circumstances our office declined to prosecute the case," the DeKalb County DA said about the case involving the 31-year-old.
Before the charges against Kyle were dropped, his ex-lover claimed he had threatened her life over text message in January 2019.
She alleged the former reality TV personality sent her a message that read, "[N]ot before I end you. Im going to the streets I will get my s*** and take care of this problem with you because if I'm not with you nobody will be. Bye Alexus."
In response to his message, Alexus asked if she should take the message as a "threat to my life," and supposedly Kyle replied, "Yes Lexi it was. Goodbye."
The first son of Todd has struggled with mental health issues and drug abuse throughout the years and only appeared on the brood’s TV show for one season.
Todd, who is currently serving a 12-year sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud, shares Kyle and daughter Lindsie, 33, with ex-wife Teresa Terry. The two oldest kids often go in and out of estrangement with their father. Additionally, Todd has kids Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, and Grayson, 17, with his current wife Julie Chrisley.
Both Todd and Julie face a combined sentence of 19-years in prison for their financial wrongdoings. Todd will spend his time in a Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie will spend 7 years in a Kentucky facility.
Prior to their jail sentence, Todd and Julie also adopted Kyle's child Chloe, 10, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Angela Johnson.
Though the father-of-one's death threat charges were dropped, this was not the first time Kyle has had a run in with the law. Back in March, he was arrested for assault in Tennessee and in 2019 he was arrested for drug possession in Oklahoma.
