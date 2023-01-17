Todd Chrisley Leaves Final Religious Message Before Reporting To Prison For Over A Decade

The matriarch recently opened up about her fears of being without Todd for more than a decade while they are both behind bars. "There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated. But there’s a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever," she said during a recent episode of "Chrisley Confessions" podcast.

"It almost makes me feel ashamed that I’m even worried. Unless the good Lord intervenes, [your mom is] going to have to say goodbye to her husband and she won’t see him again this side of heaven," Julie told her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders.