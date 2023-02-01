Savannah Chrisley Reveals Younger Brother Grayson Had A 'Breakdown' After Parents Todd & Julie Reported To Prison

“Grayson is 16 years old, [and] there’s so much growth going on with him right now, and it breaks my heart to know that my parents are missing out on that,” the former beauty queen, who also assumed custody of 10-year-old adopted sister, Chloe, explained. “Last night, Gray had a breakdown, and he’s trying to process my parents and the situation that they’re in and how that’s not the image that he wants to have of them."

The 25-year-old admitted being a parental figure to her younger siblings has been difficult to navigate since she's also having trouble coping. “I’m trying to stand strong and not break and be strong for them, so they feel comfortable enough to break down, and it’s tough,” she said.