Charlamagne Tha God Dubs Caitlyn Jenner a 'Rich White Male' as He Criticizes Her Support of Donald Trump
Charlamagne Tha God slammed Caitlyn Jenner for supporting Donald Trump despite being a transwoman who could potentially lose certain rights under conservative lawmakers.
On a recent installment of "The Breakfast Club," the host misgendered her several times and suggested she still had the privilege of a "rich white male."
"If it’s one thing this election taught me is people really do vote their interest — and their interest is not attached to their identity, and I must say it is fascinating to me," he explained. "And that is also how I feel about Caitlyn, because Caitlyn is trans, but she is a huge Donald Trump supporter."
"What I don’t like is when someone can reap the benefits of a community but not stand up for the rights of that community," the host continued. "Caitlyn doesn’t want to be an advocate for the trans community, but you d--- sure took advantage of all the privileges that came with being trans. Glamour Magazine made Caitlyn ‘Woman of the Year,’ and she hadn’t been identifying as a woman for a whole 365 days."
Charlamagne added Jenner has been labeled in the past as a "trans champion," while later being "in support of an administration that is rolling back your rights and trying to eliminate your existence."
"I don’t like people who can hokey pokey with their gender identity. Caitlyn wants to put his right foot in, take his right foot out, put his left foot in, take her left foot out, pee at a urinary stall, then shake it all about," he continued, misgendering the former Olympic athlete. "But that is not how any of this should work. But you know what? At the end of the day, Caitlyn, you can change the top layer, but you was who you was before you got here, and what you are, is a rich white male. And that’s why I keep saying ‘him’ when I shouldn’t be, but I can’t stop seeing Caitlyn as a rich white male, and that identity — pun intended — trumps all."
Charlamagne went on a to call Jenner a "devil d--- fool" for supporting both Trump and Elon Musk after hearing certain negative things that they've said about the trans community and trans healthcare.
"Now, I don’t have a problem choosing issues over identity, but not if one of the issues is somebody trying to erase the existence of my identity altogether," he added. "How could you, Caitlyn, support someone that is absolutely trying to erase your existence? I’m just asking, okay?"
As OK! previously reported, Jenner has been staunchly opposed to transwomen athletes competing professionally against other women. She's also referred to trans activists as the "radical rainbow mafia" and called a transwoman a "perverted, sexually deviant male."
"The integrity of girls’ sports is under attack," she wrote in a recent article for the New York Post. "Female athletes are losing opportunities to compete, earn scholarships and enjoy the activities they once loved. And reversing this dangerous trend will require strong national leadership. Former President Donald Trump has proven himself to be the right leader to take on this challenge."