Charlamagne Tha God Dubs Caitlyn Jenner a 'Rich White Male' as He Criticizes Her Support of Donald Trump

Charlamagne added Jenner has been labeled in the past as a "trans champion," while later being "in support of an administration that is rolling back your rights and trying to eliminate your existence."

"I don’t like people who can hokey pokey with their gender identity. Caitlyn wants to put his right foot in, take his right foot out, put his left foot in, take her left foot out, pee at a urinary stall, then shake it all about," he continued, misgendering the former Olympic athlete. "But that is not how any of this should work. But you know what? At the end of the day, Caitlyn, you can change the top layer, but you was who you was before you got here, and what you are, is a rich white male. And that’s why I keep saying ‘him’ when I shouldn’t be, but I can’t stop seeing Caitlyn as a rich white male, and that identity — pun intended — trumps all."