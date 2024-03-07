OK Magazine
Megyn Kelly Praises Caitlyn Jenner for Speaking Out Against Trans Athletes Allegedly 'Taking Advantage of Sports'

Mar. 7 2024, Published 6:49 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly commended Caitlyn Jenner for her controversial beliefs regarding how trans athletes should be allowed to compete in sports.

The conservative former Olympian — who transitioned herself in 2015 — has been outspoken about her surprising views that trans individuals should compete in professional sports according to their biological s-- assigned at birth.

Caitlyn Jenner transitioned in 2015.

"Caitlyn Jenner is out there every day tweeting about this kind of thing. [She] understands how unfair this is," the journalist alleged on the Thursday, March 7, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast. "It's not about trans people."

"I think most trans people probably agree with us," Kelly claimed. "It's just the few who try to take advantage of sport and it's always a male to female trans person. It's never the other way around. Why? Because we're the ones who can be taken advantage of."

Megyn Kelly praised Jenner for her controversial stance on trans atheletes.

The podcast host also lamented previous comments she's made regarding pronouns and transgender children.

"I’m kind of emotional about it because look at this poor girl [Isabelle Ayala] and what was done to her," Kelly explained, referring to a Florida individual who transitioned to male at 14-years-old and is now suing the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Jenner is a former Olympian.

"I realize now I was part of this problem. My heart was in the right place. I wasn't trying to push anything bad on kids," she added. "I thought I was being supportive of them. I thought I was promoting anti-bullying. And now I just have such regret about it."

"I'm not a regretful person... If you're not actively fighting against this, you are part of the problem," Kelly continued. "You are hurting people like Isabel… You have to fight, whether it's a donation, or just using your voice, or retweeting support for people…Do something. Do something."

"Please don't protect yourself and don't be lured into thinking it's empathetic to support this radical experimentation on minors," she concluded.

Jenner slammed the California Meet of Champions race for allowing a young transgender girl to run.

As OK! previously reported, Jenner slammed the California Meet of Champions race for allowing a young transgender girl to run with other competitors who were assigned female at birth.

"As 'somewhat' of a track star myself, and a trans person, THIS IS WRONG!!! HELP ME PUSH BACK!" Jenner wrote at the time. "And FYA trans ppl you are being used by the radical gender ideology cult as political pawns. That’s all you are to them."

