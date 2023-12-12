Charles Melton Wore a 'Prosthetic for 9 Hours' to Film Intimate 'May December' Scene With Natalie Portman
Charles Melton's role in May December was a far cry from his stint as a teen jock on Riverdale.
Since the actor was starring alongside Oscar winners like Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, he was understandably nervous, but he admitted filming his nude scene with the latter wasn't actually that intimidating.
"It was very professional. The whole thing," he told Variety in a new interview. "Natalie, Todd [Haynes], and I met to discuss the scene, walking through it and ensuring everybody was comfortable."
However, he clarified that when viewers thought they got a glimpse of his bare body, he had some help from a little movie magic.
"There were a few conversations about the prosthetic, regarding what was realistic and what wasn’t," the star, 32, explained. "And I had to wear that prosthetic for nine hours that day. I didn’t have anything to drink that morning or the night before. That was an annoying process but still very respectful."
For the first time in his career, Melton is gaining Oscar buzz himself — something he credits Haynes for.
"Todd held my hand every step of the way. He would tell me, ‘You got this, trust your instincts,’" the actor recalled. "When you have that support from a director like Todd Haynes, in my opinion, the greatest living director, there’s no boundaries or limits."
Just as exciting, the Hollywood hunk — as well as Moore and Portman — all received Golden Globe nominations for their work.
"Filming May December those 23 days in Georgia was my greatest experience in my profession as an actor, and there’s been so many things that have led up to that. I’m so grateful and trying to stay as grounded as possible and take things one day at a time," he gushed of their accomplishments.
"I love Julie, I love Natalie, I love Todd and Samy [Birch]," he concluded. "I love everybody that had a part in making this little movie."
While Melton admitted he was sleeping when the GG nominations were announced on the morning of Monday, December 11, he called his mom, Sukyong Melton, as soon as he found out.
"She was so proud, and I am so happy," he spilled.