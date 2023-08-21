Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reunite at Women's World Cup After Actress Was 'Blindsided' by Shocking Affair
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have reunited after their separation made headlines.
On Sunday, August 20, the Oscar winner and director brought their 12-year-old son Aleph to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final in Australia as they began their journey as coparents.
During the event, Portman — who also shares daughter Amalia, 6, with Millepied — sat on one side of their little boy while her estranged husband was on the other.
The Black Swan star appeared pensive as she took in the match alongside Millepied, despite him stepping out on their 11-year-marriage with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.
According to insiders close to the former couple, Portman was not expecting their marriage to fall apart. "She was in shock when this all came out," a source explained of Millepied's affair.
"It blindsided her, and she didn't want to make any rash decisions, but she's now having second thoughts," the insider spilled. "She doesn't want to turn her kids' world upside down. It's very hard to imagine life without Benjamin."
Portman and Millepied first met while working on the dark ballet film and eventually married in 2012. Per insiders, the 42-year-old has been finding it hard to turn the page on their romance officially.
"She loves Benjamin," the source explained. "So when he made all sorts of promises she agreed to try. It's starting to look like she can't get past the betrayal, She hasn't come out and said she's leaving him. But a lot of people suspect that's where this is heading. It's not looking great."
Before the separation, the ex-pair did their best to work past the situation. "After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs," the source added, noting Portman was still "humiliated" by Millepied's tryst.
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Portman and Millepied at the Women's World Cup.