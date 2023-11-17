Natalie Portman Ditches Wedding Ring for Movie Premiere After Husband Benjamin Millepied's Affair: Photos
Sending a message?
Natalie Portman had a noticeably bare ring finger when she stepped out for Thursday, November 16, premiere of her Netflix film May December.
The appearance in Los Angeles comes several months after husband Benjamin Millepied reportedly had an affair.
Portman, 42, attended the red carpet event solo, donning a black strapless dress that featured a bold feather embellishment. The star added a pair of black ankle strap heels and wore her hair down in a pin straight style.
The mom-of-two flashed a smile as she posed by herself and with some of her costars, such as Julianne Moore.
It was less than six months ago that reports surfaced over Millepied's affair with climate activist Camille Etienne, who was 25 at the time of the tryst.
As OK! reported, the director, 46, met his alleged mistress "through mutual friends" in "a cliquey group in the film community who favor art and creativity over big-budget box office bonanzas." They also worked together on the film Carmen.
"It was short-lived and it is over," a source said when the news broke. "He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together."
The actress has been seen without her wedding ring a few times since then, and though there were rumors of a separation, the couple has been out together as they parent their two kids.
"Natalie wants to see if they can save this," the source said of where the Stars Wars alum stands. "She is trying. It’s just that the pain is still very fresh."
"Natalie was so hurt," they continued. "She felt she’d made so many sacrifices throughout their marriage in order to make Benjamin happy, only for him to make a fool out of her."
Another insider said the betrayal came as a total shock to the brunette beauty, and the choreographer has since "made all sorts of promises" to fix things.
The current status of their relationship is unclear — and it may stay that way for months to come.
"Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media," an insider stated. "Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."
The pair began dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of Black Swan, and by 2012, they were married.
Portman won an Oscar for the role, but she said finding a husband through the movie was even "more" exciting. "It was really special and making it was really wonderful and so fun," she gushed years ago. "It was really incredible."