Princess Diana's Brother Knew Meghan Markle 'Would Not Fit in With the Royal Family' Before 2018 Wedding
Meghan Markle struggled to embrace life as a working duchess — something Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer might've predicted.
"Harry assumed that Diana's family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée," Tom Bower wrote in Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors. "He was disappointed."
"No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend," Bower noted. "More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the royal family."
Since their 2018 wedding, Harry's ties to the Windsors have slowly unraveled, as Prince William and Kate Middleton failed to form a close bond with the Duchess of Sussex.
"Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana's brother,” Bower added. "At William's request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage. His advice provoked a bitter reaction.”
Despite Bower's claims, the Spencer brood continues to support the Duke of Sussex, as the group attended Harry's Invictus Games celebration in May. OK! previously reported body language expert Judi James noticed that Harry seemed more comfortable around the Spencers.
"Harry clearly looks excited and delighted to be seeing his mother’s family again here, his cheeks are rounded, his face red and shiny and his eye-smile involves crinkling to signal authentic pleasure and affection," James said in reference to Harry greeting Charles, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lara Spencer, Louis Spencer and George McCorquodale.
"With Diana’s sister, there is a three-stage hug. He begins with a cheek kiss, with his hands clutching her back at shoulder level," she added.
Aside from the Spencers' rumored response to the Suits star, royal editor Richard Eden claimed Harry's pals weren't fond of his bride.
"When Prince Harry started introducing new girlfriend Meghan Markle to his closest pals back in 2017, not all of them warmed to the American actress," Eden wrote in an article.
"Harry's friends, after all, tend to be country sports enthusiasts with an earthy sense of humor, while Meghan is a politically correct Californian who practices yoga when she's not sipping green smoothies or nibbling avocado on toast," Eden added.
Despite crticis' doubts, the Sussexes gushed over their new normal in California while in Nigeria.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."