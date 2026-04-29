Charlie Kirk Protégée Boldly Compares 'Societal' Grief of Podcaster's Murder to Princess Diana's Death: 'Our Country Lost a Leader'

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Source: @StayTruePodcast⁩/YouTube Charlie Kirk's protégée Isabel Brown compared 'societal' grief of his murder to Princess Diana's death.

“I think there’s been a difficult level of processing this that’s maybe confusing to the average person,” Brown said. “Those of us who worked for him for so many years and who knew him personally all talk about it all the time that we have to kind of process in two layers right now. You’re mourning the loss of this amazing person who meant so much to you intimately, someone who you owe your career to, someone who you owe your family to," she continued.

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Charlie Kirk Died in September 2025

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk was shot in September 2025 during a rally in Utah.

"I can’t tell you how many hundreds or thousands of families like mine met at a TPUSA conference and worked for Charlie, and we all have children now," the mother-of-one noted of collaborating with Kirk, who died of a gunshot wound in September 2025. The conservative influencer went on: “There’s this personal aspect to it that, of course, takes years and years and years to get through, and that’s just grief when you lose anyone in your life, but especially in such a traumatic way. Then, there’s this extra societal redefining layer of grief that I think we last, honestly, experienced in culture probably with the death of Princess Diana.”

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Princess Diana Passed Away in a 1997 Car Crash

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997.

The late Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, after a fiery car crash in Paris. Her passing sent shockwaves through the world and greatly influenced the cult of personality surrounding her and the royal family. Brown further contrasted the outpouring of love Diana received after her untimely death in comparison to the aftermath of "The Charlie Kirk Show" podcast host's murder.

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Isabel Brown Is Still Mourning Charlie Kirk's Loss

Source: @StayTruePodcast⁩/YouTube 'I think our country certainly lost a moral leader of a generation,' Isabel Brown said.

“I haven’t seen huge prayer vigils all over the world and people leaving teddy bears on the sidewalk and lighting candles in their community and all of these things ever since then,” Brown explained. “We were toddlers when that happened, so our generation certainly has no level of experience with this," the Daily Wire emcee noted.

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Source: @StayTruePodcast⁩/YouTube Isabel Brown wondered where Charlie Kirk would be now if he was still alive.