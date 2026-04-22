Donald Trump 'Loves Cult-Like Worship,' Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene

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Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her drastic departure from President Donald Trump, blasting him for his cult-like worship in recent statements about the debased feud between MAGA influencers Candace Owens and Laura Loomer. The former Georgia Republican congresswoman appeared on conservative podcast, “The Shannon Joy Show,” on which she criticized Trump's inner circle — specifically targeting Loomer, whom she called a "lost, demonic soul" who "needs Jesus" — for elevating the president to a near-religious status. "She's talking to Trump all the time, and he's listening to her,” Greene said. "People have to understand [Trump] loves cult-like worship."

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Marjorie Taylor Greene on Trump and Laura Loomer's relationship:



"She's talking to Trump all the time, and he's listening to her."



"People have to understand [Trump] loves cult-like worship."



"She has made Donald Trump her God."



"Literally. He's the one and only."… pic.twitter.com/name8WYZoD — Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) April 21, 2026 Source: @SenseReceptor/X Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke about her ex-pal Donald Trump in a new interview.

The far-right Loomer, a self-described “proud Islamaphobe” who has been banned from numerous platforms due to hate speech, has been a diehard Donald Trump defender and loyalist, exerting significant influence over personnel decisions in the Trump administration, including lobbying for the removal of officials she deems disloyal to the president. While not an official government employee or campaign staffer, Loomer has maintained a direct line of communication with the POTUS, who has frequently praised her as a "patriot" and a "free spirit." Her proximity to him was notably highlighted when she traveled on his private plane to a 2024 presidential debate and later to 9/11 memorial events.

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Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke about Laura Loomer, who is still close with the president.

The 32-year-old Loomer has denied rumors of an alleged affair with the 79-year-old president. "She has made Donald Trump her God,” Greene said, adding, "Literally. He's the one and only." Loomer has called Greene a "low-life degenerate" over their differing views on, among other things, Israel, of which Loomer is a rabid devotee.

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Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene is no longer close with the president.

The feud between Loomer and Owens intensified when Loomer made derogatory remarks about Owens' children, suggesting they would need "serious therapy" due to their mother. Loomer also controversially referred to them as "orphans" because she claimed Owens was more focused on online harassment than parenting. Much of their recent friction centers on Owens' controversial investigative series and theories regarding Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Loomer has emerged as a vocal defender of Erika, repeatedly clashing with Owens over her "Fatal Attraction" investigative series and her turn against Trump. What provoked Greene's remarks about Loomer was a post in which Loomer said that God hated Owens. The devout Christian Greene also expressed that she was "very offended" by Trump posting an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ, labeling it "blasphemy.”

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene is questioning the president's 2024 assassination attempt.