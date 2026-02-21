Megyn Kelly Blasts Savannah Guthrie's Family for Not Holding Prayer Vigils or 'Joining in a Search' for Missing Mom Nancy
Feb. 21 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly wonders why Savannah Guthrie's family doesn't appear to be helping out as much in the search for Nancy Guthrie.
The Today show host's 84-year-old mother has been missing since February 1 from her home in Tucson, Ariz., and while several developments have been made in the case, no suspect has been identified yet.
Megyn, 55, spoke with comedian Zack Peter on the February 19 episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," where they discussed Nancy's disappearance.
“We have someone that’s missing, and we are seeing the family like very, very little,” Zack said. “There’s no press conferences; we’re not seeing them out searching for their mother…I’m trying not to judge them. But like every day, I’m getting more and more curious about what’s really going on.”
'We Have Seen So Little of the Guthries,' Megyn Kelly Says
"It’s a very good point. We have seen so little of the Guthries. We haven’t even seen them out, you know, joining in a search, or like helping with the grid pattern where they walk the grounds. We haven’t seen...” Megyn noted, as Zack interjected: "Prayer vigil."
“Prayer Vigil,” the journalist repeated. “Or like even an everyday update, like this is — ‘Please keep the pressure on, please keep looking for our mom.’ It’s just like every once in a while they drop like a 30-second video being like, ‘If you have our mom, please return her.’ It is a little odd.”
- Megyn Kelly Weighs in on Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case: 'This Is Probably a Murder'
- Megyn Kelly Doubles Down on Covering Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law as Possible Suspect in Disappearance Case: 'It Would Be Completely Inappropriate Not To'
- Savannah Guthrie's Family 'Cleared as Possible Suspects' in Investigation Into Mom Nancy's Disappearance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Savannah, 54, and her siblings, Camron and Annie, have made periodic videos posted online over the last three weeks, pleading for their mother's safe return. The public pleas have often varied in tone, as Savannah has posted some of the videos where she's speaking directly to her mother's alleged abductors.
Several ransom notes have been sent to the Guthrie family, demanding money in exchange for Nancy.
Zack also inquired why Savannah has been giving the public “quick” and ”strange” social media updates.
“There’s no sense of urgency,” he said.
Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31
Nancy was last seen at her home on January 31 after she was dropped off by Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni.
Megyn also recently argued that it would be wrong to not to look at Tommaso as a possible suspect. While Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said looking into the family as potential suspects is "not only wrong" but also "cruel," Megyn disagreed.
The conservative pundit told Sky News Australia host Paul Murray on February 18: "Oh, it would be completely inappropriate for me to spend no time on the brother-in-law. He was the last person to see Nancy Guthrie. I mean, you know, that we know of."