Megyn Kelly Blasts Savannah Guthrie's Family for Not Holding Prayer Vigils or 'Joining in a Search' for Missing Mom Nancy

Megyn Kelly wonders why Savannah Guthrie's family doesn't appear to be helping out as much in the search for Nancy Guthrie. The Today show host's 84-year-old mother has been missing since February 1 from her home in Tucson, Ariz., and while several developments have been made in the case, no suspect has been identified yet.

Megyn, 55, spoke with comedian Zack Peter on the February 19 episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," where they discussed Nancy's disappearance. “We have someone that’s missing, and we are seeing the family like very, very little,” Zack said. “There’s no press conferences; we’re not seeing them out searching for their mother…I’m trying not to judge them. But like every day, I’m getting more and more curious about what’s really going on.”

'We Have Seen So Little of the Guthries,' Megyn Kelly Says

Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly gave her take on the Guthrie family being more involved in their mother's case.

"It’s a very good point. We have seen so little of the Guthries. We haven’t even seen them out, you know, joining in a search, or like helping with the grid pattern where they walk the grounds. We haven’t seen...” Megyn noted, as Zack interjected: "Prayer vigil." “Prayer Vigil,” the journalist repeated. “Or like even an everyday update, like this is — ‘Please keep the pressure on, please keep looking for our mom.’ It’s just like every once in a while they drop like a 30-second video being like, ‘If you have our mom, please return her.’ It is a little odd.”

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie hasn't been seen since January 31.

Savannah, 54, and her siblings, Camron and Annie, have made periodic videos posted online over the last three weeks, pleading for their mother's safe return. The public pleas have often varied in tone, as Savannah has posted some of the videos where she's speaking directly to her mother's alleged abductors. Several ransom notes have been sent to the Guthrie family, demanding money in exchange for Nancy. Zack also inquired why Savannah has been giving the public “quick” and ”strange” social media updates. “There’s no sense of urgency,” he said.

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly recently said that Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law should be investigated in connection to her disappearance.