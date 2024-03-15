Conservative Pundit Ben Shapiro Would 'Walk Over Broken Glass' to Vote for 'Deeply Flawed' Donald Trump Over Joe Biden

This unexpected charity event comes as Shapiro expressed his shift towards supporting Trump, citing his strong disapproval of current President Joe Biden .

Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro , a previous critic of former President Donald Trump , announced on his podcast last Friday that he will be hosting a fundraiser for Trump in the upcoming week.

Shapiro announced the fundraiser in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“My calculus is very simple, America was better off under Donald Trump than it is under Joe Biden,” the Daily Wire host told his viewers. "At home, America was safer and more prosperous."

“I will always be honest with you about Donald Trump, he wasn’t my first choice in the primaries. He’s a deeply flawed human," he continued. "I’ve been open in my criticisms of Trump on both character and policy … But Donald Trump is the man standing between America and a second Joe Biden term.”