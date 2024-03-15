Conservative Pundit Ben Shapiro Would 'Walk Over Broken Glass' to Vote for 'Deeply Flawed' Donald Trump Over Joe Biden
Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro, a previous critic of former President Donald Trump, announced on his podcast last Friday that he will be hosting a fundraiser for Trump in the upcoming week.
This unexpected charity event comes as Shapiro expressed his shift towards supporting Trump, citing his strong disapproval of current President Joe Biden.
Shapiro announced the fundraiser in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“My calculus is very simple, America was better off under Donald Trump than it is under Joe Biden,” the Daily Wire host told his viewers. "At home, America was safer and more prosperous."
“I will always be honest with you about Donald Trump, he wasn’t my first choice in the primaries. He’s a deeply flawed human," he continued. "I’ve been open in my criticisms of Trump on both character and policy … But Donald Trump is the man standing between America and a second Joe Biden term.”
Shapiro has been harshly critical of Trump over the years, even calling himseld a "Never Trumper" back in early 2016.
He blamed Trump for the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, in which a mob of Trump supporters, riled up by his lies about the election, broke into and raided the Capitol building, beating police and hoping to overturn the election results. Multiple people died in the attack and reportedly hundreds more were injured.
Shapiro originally supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the early days of the Republican primary for 2024. However, the day after the early favorite dropped out following his defeat in Iowa in January, Shapiro immidiately shifted to supporting Trump.
Shaprio previously criticized a lot of Trump's biggest allies in the media, such as former Fox News host Tucker Carlson who the Daily Wire host said gave a "softball" interview to the ex-president.
“I mean, how soft were the softballs that Tucker was throwing to Donald Trump?” Shapiro told his viewers. “He asked Donald Trump to rip on Mike Pence by suggesting that Donald Trump had always been very nice to Mike Pence. This question is so bizarre. I, like, I don’t even know what to say about this.
“There is a reason Democrats are eager to keep Trump at the center of the conversation: half of independents say Trump is a major factor in their vote, and they’re breaking 4-1 for the Democrats,” Shapiro previously wrote in a post back in November. “Republicans shouldn’t play that game. If they do, they’re cruising for a bruising.”