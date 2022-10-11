Charlie Puth Claims 'No One Was Present' After Ellen DeGeneres' Short-Lived Record Label Signed Him: 'They Just Disappeared'

Charlie Puth is coming for Ellen DeGeneres, as he claimed the TV personality's short-lived record label didn't do anything to push forward his career.

“We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson [Chance]. But I do agree with him that no one was present [at the label], certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP,” the musical artist, 30, said on the Saturday, October 8, episode of the “Rolling Stone Music Now” podcast, referring to Chance's recent comments about DeGeneres. “Not putting any blame on one person, but from a collective … all the people that were in that room, they just disappeared. I didn’t hear from anybody.”