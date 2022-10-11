Charlie Puth Claims 'No One Was Present' After Ellen DeGeneres' Short-Lived Record Label Signed Him: 'They Just Disappeared'
Charlie Puth is coming for Ellen DeGeneres, as he claimed the TV personality's short-lived record label didn't do anything to push forward his career.
“We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson [Chance]. But I do agree with him that no one was present [at the label], certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP,” the musical artist, 30, said on the Saturday, October 8, episode of the “Rolling Stone Music Now” podcast, referring to Chance's recent comments about DeGeneres. “Not putting any blame on one person, but from a collective … all the people that were in that room, they just disappeared. I didn’t hear from anybody.”
In October 2011, the talk show host, 64, revealed that she signed Puth and Emily Luther to ElevenEleven Records after the singers both performed a cover of Adele's "Someone Like You" online. Puth later left in 2012 and went on to sign with Atlantic Records three years later.
"I never heard those songs again, but I don't know how good they are," he said, adding that he and DeGeneres seemed to be on good terms. "People describe Ellen as rude. I've never experienced that. Maybe she likes me."
As OK! previously reported, Chance shared his negative experience with DeGeneres.
“I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered and more blatantly opportunistic than her,” the songwriter fumed. “The first part of my career, I owe a lot of thanks to her and to that team. But the reason why I’m here today talking about an album, I owe f**king nothing to her. Because I was the one that had to pull myself up. She was nowhere to be found."
DeGeneres made headlines after her staffers claimed she was horrible to work for. After people came forward, the comedian addressed the situation on her television show, which ended earlier this year.
"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation," she said at the time. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who are affected. I know that I am in a position of privilege and power, and I realize with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."