Charlie Puth Reveals Taylor Swift's Compliment Inspired Him to Release Emotional New Song
Charlie Puth is gearing up to debut a new song — all thanks to Taylor Swift!
On Tuesday, May 21, the New Jersey native revealed that being praised by the Grammy winner has pushed him to release his track "HERO" on Thursday, May 24.
"My new song 'HERO' is about when you see someone you love hurting themselves, ruining the things in their life that are good, but you just can’t save them. It’s one of the hardest songs I’ve ever had to write, but I wrote it in hopes that you’ve gone through something similar in your life, and that it can fill in the BLANK for you like it did for me," he expressed to his social media followers. "I’m very excited to share my next album with you, especially this song because it’s a great representation of what’s to come."
Puth, 32, noted he's "never" released "a song like this before."
"It’s very different for me, but I want to thank @taylorswift13 for letting me know musically that I just couldn’t keep this on my hard drive any longer," he spilled. "'HERO' is yours on May 24th and this is the single artwork. Thank you to all of my fans — you’ll never know how much you mean to me… (also I had to post this again because I tagged the wrong Taylor lol)."
Fans replied to his tweet to share their excitement, with one person commenting, "When I heard Taylor saying she declared you should be a bigger artist I definitely agreed because I love your music a lot. I can’t wait for more music from you."
"Taylor Swift impact oh my god," declared another social media user, while a third said, "Spoken like a true member of #TheTorturedPoetsDepartment #TSTTPD."
As OK! reported, the "How Long" crooner was mentioned on the title track of Swift's The Tortured Poets Department album, as she sings, "You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."
Puth reacted by reposting an image the blonde beauty, 34, had shared promoting her album, which debuted last month.
Some fans were surprised by Swift's name-drop since good friend Selena Gomez dated Puth in the past.
Though Puth is the only celebrity mentioned by name on TTPD, listeners believe she referred to exes Joe Alwyn, 32, and Matty Healy, 35, on several breakup tracks.
She also gave a nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, on the love songs "The Alchemy" and "So High School," the latter of which the NFL star called one of his favorite tunes by the award-winning artist.