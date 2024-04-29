Charlie Puth Subtly Reacts to Taylor Swift Mentioning Him on 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album

After being mentioned in one of Taylor Swift's new songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, Charlie Puth finally reacted on social media.

On track No. 2, "The Tortured Poets Department," the pop star, 34, name-checked the musician in a conversation she seemingly had with her ex Matty Healy.

She sings: “You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."