Charlie Puth Subtly Reacts to Taylor Swift Mentioning Him on 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
After being mentioned in one of Taylor Swift's new songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, Charlie Puth finally reacted on social media.
On track No. 2, "The Tortured Poets Department," the pop star, 34, name-checked the musician in a conversation she seemingly had with her ex Matty Healy.
She sings: “You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."
On Sunday, April 28, the 32-year-old artist reposted the singer's post about her "overwhelmed" reaction to the success of her latest album. Puth uploaded one of Swift's behind-the-scenes photos she shared of her making the album. In the photo, the blonde beauty is sitting in a recording booth with headphones over her head. "The Tortured Poets Department" — the track he was featured on — was written in black marker over the snapshot.
"My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album.2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough 🤍," Swift wrote on social media about her latest achievement.
As OK! previously reported, fans were shocked when the album seemingly mentioned Healy more than Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years. After the album dropped, people speculated the title song was about The 1975 rocker, as he briefly was linked to Swift in 2023.
Healy, 35, previously gave a shout-out to Puth in 2018, writing, “That Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men track is harrrrrd," to which he replied, "Thank u matty!"
Swifties also believe "Lucy" and "Jack" are referring to Boygenius’ Lucy Dacus and Swift’s friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff.
A few days after the album release, Healy was asked to "rate" his "diss track."
“I haven’t really listened to that much of it,” he replied. “But I’m sure it’s good.”
According to Healy's aunt Debbie Dedes, the singer isn't sweating the hearsay.
"Nothing surprises him any more," she insisted. "He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."
Meanwhile, it seems like the "Cruel Summer" songstress is in a great place in her current relationship with Travis Kelce, as the two were seen packing on the PDA at a gala in Las Vegas on April 27.
“They walked in holding hands and they were affectionate all night,” an attendee told Entertainment Tonight about their latest outing.
“The support is there for one another,” the source added. “The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love.”