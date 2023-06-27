Charlie Sheen Went 'Ballistic' Over Daughter Sami's Raunchy OnlyFans Account, Blames Ex-Wife Denise Richards: Source

However, the Wild Things star's ex-husband — who Sami lived with while she and Denise were feuding — made it clear how he feels about the risqué content from his teenager. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," Charlie recently revealed. "I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

The actor then changed his mind about his daughter's venture.

“Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” he said in a statement from his publicist. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

The famous offspring recently raised eyebrows when she took to social media after being asked what body parts she he would choose to flaunt on the app. "I know you’re probably thinking: ‘How the h**** are you a s** worker if you keep [your b******] censored?’ But trust me, I have my ways. I still show pretty much everything," Sami said.