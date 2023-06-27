Charlie Sheen Went 'Ballistic' Over Daughter Sami's Raunchy OnlyFans Account, Blames Ex-Wife Denise Richards: Source
Charlie Sheen is not thrilled with his daughter's success on OnlyFans.
According to insiders, the Two and a Half Men star went "ballistic" over Sami Sheen's decision to rake in the dough on the raunchy app and is now putting the blame on her mother, Denise Richards.
"Charlie thought Sami would have learned from his mistakes and is convinced Denise should have done more to steer her away from such a sleazy career," a source dished to Radar about the 19-year-old's life choices.
Following Sami and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's brief estrangement in 2021, Denise was vocal about her support over her child's decision to show her body off on the internet.
"My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site," the blonde beauty — who has also struck gold on the site herself — explained.
"You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content. We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content," Denise added.
However, the Wild Things star's ex-husband — who Sami lived with while she and Denise were feuding — made it clear how he feels about the risqué content from his teenager. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," Charlie recently revealed. "I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."
The actor then changed his mind about his daughter's venture.
“Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” he said in a statement from his publicist. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”
The famous offspring recently raised eyebrows when she took to social media after being asked what body parts she he would choose to flaunt on the app. "I know you’re probably thinking: ‘How the h**** are you a s** worker if you keep [your b******] censored?’ But trust me, I have my ways. I still show pretty much everything," Sami said.