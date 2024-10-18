Brooke Mueller Claims She's Being Extorted for Money by Her Former Drug Dealer: Source
Brooke Mueller is in trouble!
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the former wife of Charlie Sheen, 47, has claimed she is being blackmailed.
The authorities reported that the actress — who has struggled with substance abuse in the past — is allegedly being extorted for money by her former drug dealer.
The dealer claimed to have videos of Mueller buying drugs and other compromising actions. They threatened to release the clips to the public if she did not meet their demands.
Law enforcement said Mueller attempted to keep the dealer quiet with gifts and money, allegedly adding up to tens of thousands of dollars. The blackmail allegedly occurred for months until Mueller reported it to the police.
The investigation into Mueller’s claims is ongoing.
Despite being in a stressful legal situation, Mueller recently revealed she is in a good place in other aspects of her life — including her sobriety and co-parenting with her ex-husband and his ex-wife Denise Richards.
While on the September 4 episode of the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, the star — who is nine months sober — opened up to co-hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn about her dynamics with the Two and a Half Men alum and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality.
"We have a fantastic relationship, and we have this pretty unique modern family over here where Charlie and I both live. And my kids are great," she said of twins Bob and Max, 15, whom she shares with Sheen. Mueller added that she and Sheen "talk daily" if not "multiple times a day."
Mueller then discussed her difficult battle with addiction, recalling when she moved with her sons to Utah for rehab.
The blonde beauty explained she took the boys to Salt Lake City because they "were not okay" after being "taken from" her and "put in Denise's care."
In 2012, Richards received temporary custody of Mueller and troubled Sheen's then-4-year-old offspring following the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services concern for Mueller’s ability to raise them. By 2013, Mueller’s family took over custody of the youngsters.
Many years later, Mueller assured she and Richards "get along very, very well."
"It was not always good," she admitted. "The reason why our relationship wasn't good it didn't have to do with Denise, it was my addiction."
"And that's why all these relationships I've had with Denise or Charlie, or my mother, or anyone, they're great when I'm sober, but then you can sully it all up, unfortunately. And this is the devastating thing about addiction is that it affects everybody, not just the addict," she explained.
Mueller took responsibility for the tension the duo had in the past, confessing she "was a nightmare, really a nightmare," adding, "It's like I have that Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde thing, so it really wasn't anything she did.”
"She actually did step up and tried to step up and was very helpful," Mueller said of the mother-of-three. "In fact, she was really helpful with me recently too, last year."
The Witchouse alum candidly spoke about how her addiction almost cost her her life.
"A lot of people at my level of addiction don't make it. In fact, most people don't. I worked really hard. It has not been easy. I am sober," she stated. "I do work a program. I do believe in the Twelve Steps. I have a fantastic sober community here in Malibu of some great women, and set meetings that I go to.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.
TMZ reported on Mueller's extortion claims.