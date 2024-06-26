Lawyer Downplays Brooke Mueller Role in Matthew Perry Ketamine Death Probe: 'Incidental, Anecdotal Background' Provided, He Says
After it was revealed that Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is the mystery celebrity being questioned by cops in connection to Matthew Perry's death, the actor's lawyer has spoken out about the ordeal.
“This extended family has worked hard to restore serenity to their ecosystem – to the great benefit of their children," Attorney Gregory J. Pedrick, who has represented Sheen for years, told In Touch in a statement on Wednesday, June 26.
He continued, “I believe Ms. Mueller’s past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry’s death. Nothing more.”
Mueller and Sheen, 58, wed in 2008 but split in 2011. The two had a rocky relationship that included Sheen being arrested in 2010 following a fight on Christmas Day. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in exchange for more serious charges being dropped. The couple share 14-year-old twins, Max and Bob.
As OK! previously reported, the actress, 46, handed over her laptop and cell phone related to the criminal investigation into the late actor's tragic death. She was not arrested or handcuffed and has been cooperating with officials during this time.
“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the insider shared. “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Perry’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”
Perry, who died at 54 years old after being found in his jacuzzi, met Mueller "in rehab," where they "formed an unexpected friendship," the outlet reported.
Mueller “had been in treatment with Matthew before, and they had a lot of ties in the acting community. It was an unexpected friendship, but they leaned on each other," the source added.
The Los Angeles Police Department launched a criminal investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into how Perry died. “They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” a source told In Touch.
Two months after Perry's death, the medical examiner ruled he died from "acute effects of ketamine," with drowning as a contributing factor “due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness,” according to the autopsy report.
The medical examiner pointed out how the levels of ketamine would not be in his blood when he was found unconscious, as the drug metabolizes quickly. Therefore, investigators believe Perry got the drug from someone else. Sources told People they expect “multiple people” to be charged.
The Hollywood star discussed using ketamine in his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published less than one year before he died.
“It’s used for two reasons: to ease pain and help with depression,” Perry wrote about the drug.
“Has my name written all over it,” he added, “they might as well have called it ‘Matty.’”