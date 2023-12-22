Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Arrested After She Allegedly Tried to Choke Actor in His L.A. Home
Charlie Sheen better watch out!
On Wednesday, December 20, the actor, 58, was allegedly attacked by his 47-year-old neighbor after she forced her way into his home, Page Six confirmed. The woman, who has not been named, was arrested for allegedly choking him during a dispute at his Los Angeles home.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ, who reported the news first, that when Sheen opened the door to the woman, she ripped his shirt and started to grasp at his neck. Following the situation, the woman returned to her home, where she was later arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.
The Two and a Half Men alum then called 911 before officers from LASD and paramedics showed up.
Sheen did not go to the hospital.
The incident comes after Sheen said he had turned his life around in the past few years, as he's now ditched the booze for good.
"I'm proud of the choices that I've made and the changes I've made to live a life today that will never look like that mess," Sheen told People. "That was some alien version of myself."
"Next month I'll be six years sober," the star continued. "I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys, Max and Bob."
Sheen shares his sons with his ex-wife Brooke Mueller, 46, but she has her own addiction issues to work on.
"Now I wake up early, around 4:30 or 5 a.m., get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails. Then I get the kids up and help them with their morning routine — if you can call it a routine," Sheen noted of his new lifestyle.
Though Sheen admitted he used to "love" to drink in the morning, he shared when that all ended.
"One morning I'd forgotten my daughter had an appointment I'd promised to drive her to, and I'd already had a couple of pops that day," Sheen said, referring to his daughters, Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, whom he shares with ex Denise Richards. (He is also a father to Cassandra Estevez, whom he shares with his ex Paula Profit.)
The Navy Seals star continued: "So had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?' So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped."
From there, Sheen's interactions "with those that are closest to me improved."
"And I'm like, all right, I'm going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum," he said. "There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on. I couldn't be in denial about it anymore."