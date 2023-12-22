Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Arrested After She Allegedly Tried to Choke Actor in His L.A. Home

The Navy Seals star continued: "So had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?' So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped."

From there, Sheen's interactions "with those that are closest to me improved."

"And I'm like, all right, I'm going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum," he said. "There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on. I couldn't be in denial about it anymore."