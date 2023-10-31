Denise Richards Lied to Her Daughters About Charlie Sheen's Addiction Struggles, Says the Situation 'Was Very Hard on the Girls'

He admitted to drinking and snorting cocaine, and he caused roughly $7,000 in damages to the hotel room.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the situation, but at the time, Denise, 52, had to try and beat around the bush when telling Sami and Lola, 18, what was going on.

"As they got older, and they were able to hear different things, they asked me why I didn’t tell them the truth," the former RHOBH star shared. "I said to them, ‘What would you have wanted me to say at your age? That your father was with a prostitute, or prostitutes, and he went sideways? How on Earth would I say that to you?’"