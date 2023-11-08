'I Didn't Judge Him': Denise Richards Was 'Incredibly Naive' About Charlie Sheen's Drug Addiction

"For me, it was no question," she told the former The Real Housewives of New York City star. "I said, 'No,' I didn't know that person. I only knew who I met. And that was a man who had been sober for four years. I didn't judge him for his past because I figured, well, his past made him who he is today. And the person that I met was very different from the person that spiraled…"

Richards — who was married to Sheen from 2002 until they split in 2005 — admitted she "wouldn't have dated him if I met him when he was in his addiction, deep into his addiction."