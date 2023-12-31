What Is Charlie Sheen's Net Worth? How the Actor's Lifestyle Led Him to Lose His Fortune

The star rose to fame in the 1980s for his roles in Red Dawn, Platoon, Wall Street and Young Guns. He eventually got into television, where he scored a leading part in the famous sitcom Two and a Half Men.

At the height of Sheen’s success, he was worth a whopping $150 million due to his backend equity points on Two and a Half Men. At the time, the now 59-year-old was the highest paid actor on TV, earning $1.25 million per episode, and he made close to $2 million per episode in later seasons.