What Is Charlie Sheen's Net Worth? How the Actor's Lifestyle Led Him to Lose His Fortune
Charlie Sheen may have made millions, but he also spent a majority of his fortune!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor and film producer is worth $3 million.
The star rose to fame in the 1980s for his roles in Red Dawn, Platoon, Wall Street and Young Guns. He eventually got into television, where he scored a leading part in the famous sitcom Two and a Half Men.
At the height of Sheen’s success, he was worth a whopping $150 million due to his backend equity points on Two and a Half Men. At the time, the now 59-year-old was the highest paid actor on TV, earning $1.25 million per episode, and he made close to $2 million per episode in later seasons.
Despite Sheen raking in the cash, his turbulent lifestyle caused the father-of-five to lose most of his millions.
For starters, in 2011, Sheen was fired from Two and a Half Men after his public battle with the show's creator, Chuck Lorre, therefore cutting off the majority of his income. Sheen’s personal legal costs, child and spousal support payments, and extravagant lifestyle expenses also drained his bank account.
In August 2018, Sheen claimed to be in a “dire financial crisis” and filed for a reduction in child support obligations, which amounted to $1 million per year at the time: $500,000 to ex Denise Richards and $500,000 to ex Brooke Mueller.
Following the 2018 request, the payments to his ex-wives were reduced to $25,000 per month compared to the previous $110,000.
In 2016, Sheen alleged to have $12 million worth of debts, mostly in mortgages. He also claimed his monthly income dropped from $600,000 to about $167,000. The patriarch additionally struggled with HIV, causing his medical expenses to be about $25,000 a month. The celeb even admitted to paying about $10 million to people who were threatening to make his HIV diagnosis public.
As OK! previously reported, his ex Richards recently opened up their turbulent marriage.
- What Is Charlie Sheen's Net Worth? From Mega Millionaire To Taking Cameo Requests In 2020
- From Baller To Squalor: Charlie Sheen Moves Into Modest Malibu Apartment After He Was Forced To Live With Dad, 80, And Mom, 76
- Breaking The Bank... Literally: How Stars Like Johnny Depp And Nicolas Cage Blew Away Their Fortunes
While talking to Bethenny Frankel on her podcast, “Just B,” the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star discussed the “ups and downs” of their relationship.
“We wanna be grown-ups. Life is too short to not,” the reality TV star said about co-parenting with Sheen, with whom she shares two daughters.
Frankel brought up Sheen’s substance abuse issues, saying, “For people who have been in relationships with addicts, or their family members are addicts they know about — I’m thinking about all the crazy things that [Sheen] did say publicly, it really can mess with your mind.”
“Oh my gosh, what he has said about me was awful and hurtful. This is not an easy road and it hasn’t been,” Richards replied.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I’ve been through h--- and back with him, but at the end of the day I’m one that is very forgiving, and I like to move forward and keep things as peaceful as possible,” she confessed. “I don’t like to bring up s--- and harp on it. It is what it is. Let’s move on, let’s move forward.”