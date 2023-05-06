OK Magazine
How Charlie Sheen Secured New TV Role From 'Two and a Half Men' Creator Chuck Lorre After Their Intense Feud

By:

May 5 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Charlie Sheen is ready for another winning streak.

After years of failing to get roles due to his outlandish behavior and cruel words against Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre, the Emmy-nominated actor is making his return to television in the upcoming HBO comedy series How to Be a Bookie — which shockingly enough, is created by Lorre!

But the new gig didn't come without some apologies on the father-of-five's end, as an insider told Radar that Sheen, 57, had to plead with Lorre, 70.

"Charlie has been radioactive and damaged goods since his tirade against Chuck and the way he departed Men," the source spilled. "With work having dried up, he had no choice but to beg for Chuck's forgiveness and another shot in one of his productions. And Chuck came through!"

"It's really incredible that Chuck was able to find room in his heart to give Charlie a job," the insider added, referring to the pair's former feud.

The two butted heads amid a string of personal hardships for Sheen — which included drug addiction and revelations he had unprotected sex despite his HIV diagnosis — and after a rant in which he called Lorre "a turd" and spewed antisemitic remarks, he was fired from Two and Half Men despite being the lead role for eight seasons.

The Rookie star was soon replaced by Ashton Kutcher, 45, who continued on for four more seasons.

Fans speculated Sheen could make one last appearance in the 2015 series finale, but instead, the show poked fun at him by killing off his character.

Years later, the famous Hollywood offspring apologized and admitted he had regrets over his behavior.

"There was 55 different ways for me to handle that situation, and I chose number 56. And so, I think the growth for me post-meltdown or melt forward or melt somewhere — however you want to label it — it has to start with absolute ownership of my role in all of it," Sheen shared in a 2021 interview. "And it was desperately juvenile. I was getting loaded and my brain wasn’t working right."

