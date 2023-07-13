Sami Sheen Flaunts Toned Tummy in NYC as Her OnlyFans Content Becomes More Risqué
Sami Sheen steamed up the NYC subway!
On Tuesday, July 11, the 19-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards shared a clip in a tiny black tube top, blue jeans and a chunky black belt.
The footage showed Sami showing off her toned tummy while the subway car rolled in. Additionally, Lana Del Rey's "Brooklyn Baby" played in the background.
Fans praised the blonde beauty for the upload, calling it "Absolutely incredible," "So perfect" and "Out of a movie."
The sensual video of the teen came after she recently announced that she posted her most revealing content yet on her OnlyFans account, which she started last June.
"This is my riskiest content so far," Sami teased to her followers on Twitter June 29. She added that subscribers could she her in a "fully see through top…i know u wanna see em."
Prior to her newest content, the oldest daughter of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star caught backlash for labeling herself a "s** worker."
"I am not a [p***] star and I don't meet up with people. I don't film myself having s**. I don't do that," she said in a TikTok, responding to the hate. "The only reason I said I'm a [s**] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans]. And if people did their f****** research, they would realize that there's multiple forms of [s**] work."
It wasn't only the public who disapproved of her lifestyle choice. A source recently revealed that her father Charlie allegedly went "ballistic" when he found out how his daughter was making money.
"Charlie thought Sami would have learned from his mistakes and is convinced Denise should have done more to steer her away from such a sleazy career," the insider dished.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a statement about his daughter, the Ferris Bueller's Day Off alum said, "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."
"I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," he added.