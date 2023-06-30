Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Exposes Her Chest in Risqué OnlyFans Content
Sami Sheen is taking her OnlyFans content to a new level.
The 19-year-old shared a risqué snap to her channel on the paid subscription service of her bare chest seen through a sheer top after an insider revealed her father, Charlie Sheen, went "ballistic" over her controversial line of work.
"This is my riskiest content so far," Sami teased on Thursday, June 29, via Twitter with a shocked face emoji to hint at the photo with her nipples blurred out. "fully see through top…i know u wanna see em."
Denise Richards' oldest child has caught major backlash over her career choice after labeling herself a "s** worker." However, Sami later clarified in a June 14 TikTok exactly what she meant with her bold statement.
"I am not a [p***] star and I don’t meet up with people. I don’t film myself having s**. I don’t do that," she clarified. "The only reason I said I’m a [s**] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans]. And if people did their f****** research, they would realize that there’s multiple forms of [s**] work."
Sami's controversial father has put the blame squarely on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum for supporting their teenager's wild endeavor. "Charlie thought Sami would have learned from his mistakes and is convinced Denise should have done more to steer her away from such a sleazy career," an insider spilled.
Denise publicly threw her approval behind Sami's choice to show off her body on the internet and even started an account of her own. "My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site," the actress recently explained.
"You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content. We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content," Denise stated.