Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Exposes Her Chest in Risqué OnlyFans Content

Denise publicly threw her approval behind Sami's choice to show off her body on the internet and even started an account of her own. "My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site," the actress recently explained.

"You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content. We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content," Denise stated.