'Charmed' Feud: Shannen Doherty Blames Alyssa Milano for Causing a 'Weird Divide' Between Her and Holly Marie Combs
Shannen Doherty accused Alyssa Milano for causing a "weird divide" between her and Holly Marie Combs when the trio was filming Charmed, which aired from 1998 to 2006.
On the Monday, December 11, episode of the actress' podcast, "Let's Be Clear," Doherty, 52, claimed Milano, 50, and her family tried "to pull [Combs] away" from her even though she knew the two were very close.
When Combs was hospitalized in the '90s for surgery to remove a tumor, Milano allegedly wouldn't let Doherty near the Pretty Little Liars alum, 50.
“Hospitals scared me to death. I waited 24 hours after your surgery to go, and then it wasn’t even easy for me to get in. I was, like, being told I couldn’t even get in,” Doherty, who is currently battling cancer, said. “Alyssa and her mom were blocking people from seeing you, and at the time you didn’t know."
“I remembered you texted me and were like, ‘Dude, are you going to come and see me?’ And I can feel like your pain of feeling like I'd abandoned you,” she continued. “But I also felt like my anger at the situation of not being allowed to come see you, and like how sort of family had like swooped in and caused like this sort of weird divide between the two of us that then continued throughout Season 2 where I think I cried every single night of Season 2.”
The Dancing With the Stars alum admitted she would cry "every single night" while filming the second season of Charmed.
“I think it was pretty obvious I was raised by teenage parents and I didn’t have a big family, so you’re right, when a family swooped in and tried to basically adopt me, it was very seductive for me,” Combs said. “I also wanted everybody to get along, I wanted the show to be successful. There were no angels, there were no demons. We all had bad days, we all had good days. We all could have behaved better at certain points, but there was a lack of awareness of a bigger, broader picture.”
Doherty ended up leaving The CW after three seasons.
"There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work," she told Entertainment Tonight. "You know, I'm 30 years old and I don't have time for drama in my life anymore."
Doherty and Milano continued to fight until they spoke in 2017.
“You know, I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had,” Milano later said. “I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that.”