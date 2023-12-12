'Charmed' Feud: Shannen Doherty Blames Alyssa Milano for Causing a 'Weird Divide' Between Her and Holly Marie Combs

Shannen Doherty accused Alyssa Milano for causing a "weird divide" between her and Holly Marie Combs when the trio was filming Charmed, which aired from 1998 to 2006.

On the Monday, December 11, episode of the actress' podcast, "Let's Be Clear," Doherty, 52, claimed Milano, 50, and her family tried "to pull [Combs] away" from her even though she knew the two were very close.