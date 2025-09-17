REALITY TV NEWS Chase Chrisley Enters Rehab to Deal With Alcohol Issues and Trauma: 'I Just Thought That I Could Bury It' Source: Lifetime Chase Chrisley entered rehab to deal with issues with alcohol and trauma. Stacey Sanderson Sept. 17 2025, Published 11:54 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Chase Chrisley checked into rehab to deal with his issues with alcohol and problems in his life on the finale of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality that aired on September 16. Noting he had been experiencing “a lot of emotions” over his decision to enter rehab, he admitted he needed “to go and handle a lot of trauma that I have buried. I just thought that I could bury it, bury it, bury it.”

Todd Chrisley and Jodi Laine Fourneart Accompanied Chase Chrisley to Rehab

Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram Jodi Laine Fournerat accompanied Chase Chrisley to rehab.

Todd Chrisley and Chase’s girlfriend, Jodi Laine Fournerat, accompanied him to drop him off for treatment. “Your life story does not have to be that I had an alcohol and substance abuse problem,” Todd said. “That’s not your life’s story. That’s a part. That’s a chapter.”

Kyle Chrisley's Addiction Issues Prepared Todd Chrisley for Chase Chrisley's Problems

Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram Todd Chrisley said he was 'sad' over Chase Chrisley entering rehab.

In a confessional, Todd discussed how his son Kyle’s addiction issues prepared him for dealing with Chase’s problems. “I thought going through this with Kyle would kill me,” he shared, noting he was confident “God [would] keep a protective edge around” Chase. “That’s what I pray for all of my children every day and every night,” he elaborated. “I’m leaving [knowing] that I had to bring my son to a rehab. I’m sad that I’m getting on a plane and he’s not with me.”

Savannah Chrisley Previously Confessed She Was 'Afraid' Chase Chrisley Was 'Going to Die'

Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley said she was 'afraid' Chase Chrisley was 'going to die.'

As OK! previously reported, Savannah Chrisley broke down about Chase’s issues on the September 9 episode of their show. “As hard as I am [on him], there is some fear in me that something’s going to happen to Chase and it’s very valid,” she said. “I mean, just in the way that he looks. Chase is not Chase. It’s literally, like, a blank shell.” “There’s a part of me that’s so afraid that he’s going to die that I don’t even want to have a relationship with him,” she continued. “If something were to happen to him, now I’m closed off enough to where, I would be devastated but I feel like I’ve been trying to grieve the loss of him little by little so when it happens it’s not a big bang.” She also noted watching her mom, Julie Chrisley, go through the death of her brother when he was younger was “heartbreaking."

Savannah Chrisley Had Tried Getting Chase Chrisley to Enter Rehab

Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley said she has to 'emotionally prepare' herself in the event Chase Chrisley dies.