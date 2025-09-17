Chase Chrisley Enters Rehab to Deal With Alcohol Issues and Trauma: 'I Just Thought That I Could Bury It'
Sept. 17 2025, Published 11:54 a.m. ET
Chase Chrisley checked into rehab to deal with his issues with alcohol and problems in his life on the finale of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality that aired on September 16.
Noting he had been experiencing “a lot of emotions” over his decision to enter rehab, he admitted he needed “to go and handle a lot of trauma that I have buried. I just thought that I could bury it, bury it, bury it.”
Todd Chrisley and Jodi Laine Fourneart Accompanied Chase Chrisley to Rehab
Todd Chrisley and Chase’s girlfriend, Jodi Laine Fournerat, accompanied him to drop him off for treatment.
“Your life story does not have to be that I had an alcohol and substance abuse problem,” Todd said. “That’s not your life’s story. That’s a part. That’s a chapter.”
Kyle Chrisley's Addiction Issues Prepared Todd Chrisley for Chase Chrisley's Problems
In a confessional, Todd discussed how his son Kyle’s addiction issues prepared him for dealing with Chase’s problems.
“I thought going through this with Kyle would kill me,” he shared, noting he was confident “God [would] keep a protective edge around” Chase.
“That’s what I pray for all of my children every day and every night,” he elaborated. “I’m leaving [knowing] that I had to bring my son to a rehab. I’m sad that I’m getting on a plane and he’s not with me.”
Savannah Chrisley Previously Confessed She Was 'Afraid' Chase Chrisley Was 'Going to Die'
As OK! previously reported, Savannah Chrisley broke down about Chase’s issues on the September 9 episode of their show.
“As hard as I am [on him], there is some fear in me that something’s going to happen to Chase and it’s very valid,” she said. “I mean, just in the way that he looks. Chase is not Chase. It’s literally, like, a blank shell.”
“There’s a part of me that’s so afraid that he’s going to die that I don’t even want to have a relationship with him,” she continued. “If something were to happen to him, now I’m closed off enough to where, I would be devastated but I feel like I’ve been trying to grieve the loss of him little by little so when it happens it’s not a big bang.”
She also noted watching her mom, Julie Chrisley, go through the death of her brother when he was younger was “heartbreaking."
Savannah Chrisley Had Tried Getting Chase Chrisley to Enter Rehab
“I have to mentally and emotionally prepare myself that when that time does come that I step in and I’m going to have to care for my parents because they’ll never be the same,” she claimed. “It’s the only way that I know how to protect myself. Which is, just by letting Chase know, what he’s doing is wrong and it’s going to lead to a terrible endgame.”
Savannah also shared on another episode of the show she tried persuading Chase to go to rehab for his drinking.
After Chase was arrested in January for being an alleged suspect in a bar fight, Savannah noted she felt his behavior was going ”further and further downhill,” which was having negatively impacting their relationship.
"I have tried to help him before he got arrested. I had set up for him to go to a treatment facility," she said. "I had already bought him a plane ticket, we had already gone through the whole intake process, and then he told me to ‘go f---' myself."