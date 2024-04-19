OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Savannah Chrisley
OK LogoNEWS

Savannah Chrisley Tells All: Todd and Julie Chrisley's Final Goodbyes With Their Kids Revealed Before Prison Stint

savannah chrisley todd julie chrisleys final goodbyes kids pp
Source: @savannahchrisley/instagram;mega
By:

Apr. 19 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her parents' final moments of freedom.

During the Chrisley Knows Best star's recent sit down on Good Morning America, Savannah, 26, gave fans a glimpse into Todd and Julie Chrisley's sad final goodbyes with the family before surrendering to their respective prison sentences.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley mega
Source: mega

Savannah Chrisley opened up about her parents' final moments of freedom.

"Just watching them stand at their bedroom just hugging and kissing and not knowing..." the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alum told journalist Juju Chang about the time spent right before the pair surrendered in January 2023.

"You just hear 12 years, seven years — that's a long time to be away from someone," Savannah added.

The patriarch, 55, was originally sentenced to serve 12 years but will now leave the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on Jan. 22, 2033.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley todd julie chrisleys final goodbyes kids
Source: mega

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were originally sentenced to a combined 19 years.

Article continues below advertisement

The matriarch, 51, has spent her time behind bars at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky and will be able to leave on Oct. 19, 2028.

When the couple left to serve their time, the responsibility of taking care of their youngest kids, Grayson, 17, and their granddaughter Chloe, 11 — whom Todd and Julie adopted in 2017 — was left to the former beauty queen. "It was just an unspoken thing," she said of caring for her sibling and her niece.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley todd julie chrisleys final goodbyes kids
Source: mega

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's sentences were recently reduced by two years.

MORE ON:
Savannah Chrisley
Article continues below advertisement

"Both the kids are in therapy every week," she explained. "Unfortunately, they have to grow up a lot faster, but I would rather help teach them what’s going on in the right way than have the world interject and maybe teach them something that isn’t factual."

Despite the circumstances being difficult, there's one thing that has kept Savannah going. "I think I motivate myself with replaying the image of my parents coming home," she noted.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley
Source: mega

Savannah Chrisley became the guardian of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's younger children.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, in November 2022, the reality stars were originally sentenced to a combined 19 years prison for fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd and Julie had their sentences reduced by two years in September 2023.

While her parents have been away, The Masked Singer star and the rest of their family have been trying to appeal their case. Late last year, Savannah confirmed positive news regarding the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I am freaking out! As you know, we are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year, because I wasn't going to fake it. I wasn't going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we're always used to," Savannah shared on Instagram about the happy update. "But I got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.