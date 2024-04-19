Savannah Chrisley Tells All: Todd and Julie Chrisley's Final Goodbyes With Their Kids Revealed Before Prison Stint
Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her parents' final moments of freedom.
During the Chrisley Knows Best star's recent sit down on Good Morning America, Savannah, 26, gave fans a glimpse into Todd and Julie Chrisley's sad final goodbyes with the family before surrendering to their respective prison sentences.
"Just watching them stand at their bedroom just hugging and kissing and not knowing..." the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alum told journalist Juju Chang about the time spent right before the pair surrendered in January 2023.
"You just hear 12 years, seven years — that's a long time to be away from someone," Savannah added.
The patriarch, 55, was originally sentenced to serve 12 years but will now leave the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on Jan. 22, 2033.
The matriarch, 51, has spent her time behind bars at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky and will be able to leave on Oct. 19, 2028.
When the couple left to serve their time, the responsibility of taking care of their youngest kids, Grayson, 17, and their granddaughter Chloe, 11 — whom Todd and Julie adopted in 2017 — was left to the former beauty queen. "It was just an unspoken thing," she said of caring for her sibling and her niece.
"Both the kids are in therapy every week," she explained. "Unfortunately, they have to grow up a lot faster, but I would rather help teach them what’s going on in the right way than have the world interject and maybe teach them something that isn’t factual."
Despite the circumstances being difficult, there's one thing that has kept Savannah going. "I think I motivate myself with replaying the image of my parents coming home," she noted.
As OK! previously reported, in November 2022, the reality stars were originally sentenced to a combined 19 years prison for fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd and Julie had their sentences reduced by two years in September 2023.
While her parents have been away, The Masked Singer star and the rest of their family have been trying to appeal their case. Late last year, Savannah confirmed positive news regarding the situation.
"I am freaking out! As you know, we are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year, because I wasn't going to fake it. I wasn't going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we're always used to," Savannah shared on Instagram about the happy update. "But I got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing."