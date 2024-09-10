Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle, 33, Arrested for 'Aggravated Assault' in Tennessee: See the Mugshot
Todd Chrisley's son Kyle was arrested earlier this week and charged with "aggravated assault and resisting arrest," according to a rep for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
The reality star, 33, has since been released on $6,500 bond.
The 33-year-old took to Instagram to blame a man who had been allegedly attempting to intimidate him and his family for several months.
"So let me get this straight. A man who has been threatening me for MONTHS, trying to extort money out of me, saying he will destroy me if I don’t pay, has made threats to MY CHILD, my wife, told me he will destroy my truck, COMES TO MY HOUSE putting hands on ME, trying to extort money out of me, threatening me, l'm not allowed to defend myself and my property?" he wrote.
Kyle further accused the other man of purposely hitting his wife's car before "flying through my neighborhood, revving up his car screaming out the window that he will KI** me screaming that he will run me over, that no where is safe from him that I won’t run him off and don’t scare him."
He said that his wife then called the police, but when they arrived, he was arrested for assault on allegations that he "cut" the other man.
"[They] charge me with resisting arrest because I’m trying to ask you why I’m being arrested and he’s not????? And you tell my wife this is private property so you don’t know who’s at fault for her car being rammed into????? Please make it make sense Rutherford County!!!!" he continued in the lengthy social media post.
"You guys asked me if I have knives at my house, I show you what I have — you tell me this is NOT what the guy is describing I cut him with — you tell me he described a machete — but then you take pictures of the knife and send it to another officer that is with this guy down the road — then they show that photo to the guy and so then you come back to get the knife from my wife and explain to her that you arrested me because the guy is injured and he described this exact knife."
The Chrisley Knows Best star was previously arrested in March 2023 on similar charges after he was accused of threatening his boss at work. The charges were later dismissed.
Kyle's next court hearing is scheduled for December.
