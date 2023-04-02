Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Make Red Carpet Debut At CMT Music Awards: Watch

"I'm not exploiting what I am or am not doing, because I do want to be respectful. And also, it's new. Everything's new for me — dating, being photographed with someone, like, it's all really new, and I'm tiptoeing," she added of going into a new relationship after her divorce. "And I'm happy and I'm really re-learning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself. It's been a really beautiful re-awakening."

Despite being all about Stokes, Ballerini admitted she's proceeding with caution. “I have opinions, I have a career that is a priority for me … and I have aspirations and goals that are tied to no one,” Ballerini dished. “I have my s**t together and for me to share that with anyone is a gift. I want to be with someone that feels the same way about their life. I’m a relationship b**ch.”