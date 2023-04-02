Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Make Red Carpet Debut At CMT Music Awards: Watch
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes made their romance red carpet official!
On Sunday, April 2, the cute couple made their red carpet debut at the 2023 CMT Music Awards — where the blonde beauty will serve as cohost alongside Kane Brown — at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Ballerini rocked a grey corseted dress with a matching pair of pumps while posing with the hunky Outer Banks star — who wore a casual navy two piece suit to support his lady. Not only will Ballerini be cohosting, but she is also nominated for two awards: Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year for "Heartfirst."
The gorgeous pair sparked romance rumors earlier this year following the "Window With a View" singer's divorce from Morgan Evans in November 2022.
"They're having a great time together," an insider spilled of Ballerini and Stokes' budding romance. "Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."
The 29-year-old songstress revealed she was the one who slid into the hunky actor's DMs after she officially became a single woman. "I just swan dove right on in," Ballerini spilled to Alex Cooper during the Wednesday, February 22, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.
- 2023 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & More Dazzle On The Red Carpet — See Photos
- Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other During First Public Outing As A New Couple
- Kelsea Ballerini Kept 'Issues' In 'Rollercoaster' Marriage To Morgan Evans 'A Secret From Most In Her Life'
"I'm not exploiting what I am or am not doing, because I do want to be respectful. And also, it's new. Everything's new for me — dating, being photographed with someone, like, it's all really new, and I'm tiptoeing," she added of going into a new relationship after her divorce. "And I'm happy and I'm really re-learning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself. It's been a really beautiful re-awakening."
Despite being all about Stokes, Ballerini admitted she's proceeding with caution. “I have opinions, I have a career that is a priority for me … and I have aspirations and goals that are tied to no one,” Ballerini dished. “I have my s**t together and for me to share that with anyone is a gift. I want to be with someone that feels the same way about their life. I’m a relationship b**ch.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
ET obtained the photos of Ballerini and Stokes' red carpet debut.