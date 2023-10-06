'He Better Not Screw It Up!': Chelsea Handler Doesn't Think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Go the Distance
Chelsea Handler is skeptical that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will go the distance after the two have been spotted together multiple times in the past few weeks.
On the Friday, October 6, episode of the Today show, the comedian was asked for her take on the new "it" couple.
"I feel like the NFL should probably have to pay Taylor Swift five million dollars for every game she shows up to because of the impact she's having on the NFL. I mean, she is dominating the universe Taylor Swift. She's our earth mother, our president or whomever. She's in charge. He better not screw it up!" the blonde beauty, 48, told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.
The ladies then asked Handler if she thinks the pop star, 33, and the athlete, 34, will eventually split.
"Probably, but I mean, most relationships don't last. I hope she has some fun. She's been working her tail off so she can have some intermittent fasting, intermittent fun ... you know what I mean guys. Go, Taylor, go," Handler exclaimed.
As OK! previously reported, the football star was upset he didn't get to meet the Grammy winner over the summer when she was on her Eras Tour.
However, he later ended up inviting her to watch one of his games in Kansas City — and she showed up!
- Chelsea Handler Admits She's 'Finally In Love With The Best Kind Of Guy There Is' After Packing On The PDA With Rumored Beau Jo Koy
- Tom Brady Has 'a Lot of Drama' in His Life After Gisele Bündchen Divorce
- Chelsea Handler Seemingly Dating Funnyman Jo Koy After Witnesses Caught The Two Packing On The PDA At Dodgers Game
One week later, Swift was seen at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with her A-list pals cheering on Kelce and his team.
Now, it seems like the two are heating up.
"They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame," the insider explained of Taylor, who split from Joe Alwyn earlier this year.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though the musician has had her heart broken in the past, she feels like she's at a good place in her life to start up a new romance with Kelce.
"Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back," the confidante shared. "If something feels right — like it does with Travis — she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now.
"Following her heart comes naturally to Taylor, and she doesn’t think about the consequences or the optics of [cheering him on]," a fourth insider echoed. "She’s doing what she wants to do, and it’s a breath of fresh air all around."