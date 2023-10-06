OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chelsea Handler
OK LogoNEWS

'He Better Not Screw It Up!': Chelsea Handler Doesn't Think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Go the Distance

chelseahandler taylorswift traviskelce pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 6 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Chelsea Handler is skeptical that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will go the distance after the two have been spotted together multiple times in the past few weeks.

On the Friday, October 6, episode of the Today show, the comedian was asked for her take on the new "it" couple.

Article continues below advertisement
chelseahandler
Source: mega

Chelsea Handler hopes Taylor Swift is having fun.

"I feel like the NFL should probably have to pay Taylor Swift five million dollars for every game she shows up to because of the impact she's having on the NFL. I mean, she is dominating the universe Taylor Swift. She's our earth mother, our president or whomever. She's in charge. He better not screw it up!" the blonde beauty, 48, told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

The ladies then asked Handler if she thinks the pop star, 33, and the athlete, 34, will eventually split.

"Probably, but I mean, most relationships don't last. I hope she has some fun. She's been working her tail off so she can have some intermittent fasting, intermittent fun ... you know what I mean guys. Go, Taylor, go," Handler exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement
taylorwift
Source: mega

Taylor Swift is making headlines for her romance with Travis Kelce.

As OK! previously reported, the football star was upset he didn't get to meet the Grammy winner over the summer when she was on her Eras Tour.

However, he later ended up inviting her to watch one of his games in Kansas City — and she showed up!

Article continues below advertisement
traviskelce
Source: mega

Travis Kelce's mom has kept quiet about their new relationship.

MORE ON:
Chelsea Handler

One week later, Swift was seen at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with her A-list pals cheering on Kelce and his team.

Now, it seems like the two are heating up.

Article continues below advertisement
taylorsdwift
Source: mega

Taylor Swift split from Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

"They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame," the insider explained of Taylor, who split from Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Though the musician has had her heart broken in the past, she feels like she's at a good place in her life to start up a new romance with Kelce.

"Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back," the confidante shared. "If something feels right — like it does with Travis — she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now.

"Following her heart comes naturally to Taylor, and she doesn’t think about the consequences or the optics of [cheering him on]," a fourth insider echoed. "She’s doing what she wants to do, and it’s a breath of fresh air all around."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.