Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Talk Every Day' as Pop Star Has 'High Hopes' for Their Budding Romance: 'She's Very Happy'
Hopefully loving Travis Kelce is as "Red" as the Kansas City Chiefs uniform.
As fans hold on to Taylor Swift's new rumored relationship as if its their last hope of love, they are in luck as their romance seems to be going strong!
Swift and Kelce "talk every day," a source spilled to a news publication of the celebrity couple, noting, "Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis."
"They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame," the insider explained of Swift — whose ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn reportedly struggled with accepting the "Blank Space" singer's stardom.
Oh, and an added bonus? "She also thinks he’s hot," the insider said.
Swift has proved she's the ultimate girl's girl for years, however, her supportive instincts are being shown more than ever as the newest WAG (wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportsmen and women).
The 33-year-old cheered on Kelce, also 33 (we love a 1989 moment in the making), for a second time at MetLife stadium for the Chiefs victorious away game against the New York Jets.
Swift showed up in style with her ultimate star-studded squad — including best friend Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Jackman and more.
To no Swifties' surprise, the "All Too Well" vocalist "was low-key and low-maintenance" during her highly-publicized visit to the stadium, a second source revealed, while adding how "sweet" the pop icon was "to everyone and had an amazing time."
"Taylor’s doing all the things she hasn’t had time for lately like going out with her friends and staying out late," a third insider explained of Swift, who is currently in between legs of her record-breaking Eras Tour.
"Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back," the confidante detailed. "If something feels right — like it does with Travis — she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now."
After going off the grid during her Reputation era and spending years feeling the effects of haters, "Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore," the first source confessed. "She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life."
"Following her heart comes naturally to Taylor, and she doesn’t think about the consequences or the optics of [cheering him on]," a fourth insider shared. "She’s doing what she wants to do, and it’s a breath of fresh air all around."
Luckily, Kelce's feelings are more than mutual!
"Travis is completely smitten," a fifth source said.
Since his romance with Swift came to light, Kelce has had a hard time keeping a smile off of his face.
"I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out," the Chiefs tight end cheerfully admitted when asked about the massive amount of attention his new rumored relationship has received during a guest appearance on the Tuesday, October 3, episode of Chase Daniel and Trey Wingo's "Chasin’ It" podcast.
