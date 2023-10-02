'Just Stop!': Valerie Bertinelli Blasts Trolls for Believing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Rumored Romance Is a 'PR Stunt'
Valerie Bertinelli is all in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored new romance!
After people speculated that the relationship could be fake, the actress, 63, blasted the haters on social media.
“Can all of you negative nellies just stop? Stop. Let the rest of us enjoy watching two successful, funny, talent, incredibly gorgeous human beings — let us enjoy watching them fall in love. OK?” the Hot in Cleveland alum said via TikTok on Saturday, September 30.
“‘Oh, but she was too loud at the game.’ It’s a game! It’s a football game! They’re very exciting. They’re very thrilling,” Bertinelli added. “‘It’s a PR move.’ Shut up! Shut up. And don’t take sneaky pictures and sell them. Be respectful. Let the rest of us respectively enjoy this love story that’s playing out in front of us. OK? Thank you. Have a good day.”
As OK! previously reported, the 33-year-old athlete admitted he was disappointed he didn't get to meet Swift, 33, over the summer when she was on her Eras Tour.
But when the football star invited the "Cruel Summer" singer to watch his game in Kansas City, Mo., she decided to take him on it. In late September, all eyes were on the blonde beauty as she bonded with Kelce's mom, Donna, while enjoying the game.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…" Kelce said on his podcast on September 27.
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end," he continued. "Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
One week later, Kelce was spotted leaving Swift's apartment in New York City — one day before the Grammy winner made another appearance at the football match in New Jersey.
This time around, she brought along some famous friends, including Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Sophie Turner.
Though the two appeared to not leave together, it seems like things are heating up between the pair.
"He's already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one," a source recently spilled.
For Swift's part, an insider said: "She’s excited about dating an athlete."