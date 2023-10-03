'She Deserves to Be Happy': David Beckham Approves of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New Romance
After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made waves for being the new "it" couple in Hollywood, David Beckham is weighing in on what he thinks about the duo.
"There's a lot of noise around Taylor at the moment," the athlete, 48, said in a new interview.
"Taylor is an amazing talent and she’s an amazing person, and she deserves to be happy. Whatever she does and whoever she’s with, as long as she’s happy, that’s the most important thing," he continued.
Since the soccer star is married to a singer himself, he was asked if he has any advice for the pair as they navigate this time in their lives.
"It’s the same with me and Victoria. We’ve been together now 26 years, almost three decades. We’ve got amazing kids, we’ve built businesses, but we make time for each other," he explained of his relationship with Victoria Beckham, 49.
As OK! previously reported, the football star, 33, admitted he was upset when he didn't get to meet the "Cruel Summer" songstress, 33, over the summer when she was on her Eras Tour.
However, he later ended up inviting her to watch one of his games in Kansas City, Mo., and she decided to fly in for the spectacle.
After the late September game, Kelce spoke out about how he was feeling about their alleged date night.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…" he said on his podcast on September 27.
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end," he continued. "Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
The blonde beauty made headlines again when she was spotted at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on October 1 with her A-list crew.
"He's already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one," a source recently spilled.
For Swift's part, an insider said: "She’s excited about dating an athlete."
