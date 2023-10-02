OK Magazine
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave Chiefs Game Separately After Singer Was Spotted Bonding With His Mom

Oct. 2 2023, Updated 10:15 a.m. ET

Metlife Stadium had the time of their lives fighting dragons with Taylor Swift and her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on Sunday night, October 1.

The "Long Live" singer enjoyed the Kansas City Chiefs away game against the New York Jets alongside a star-studded lineup of friends and family in a private suite belonging to the New York Giants owner John Mara.

Taylor Swift and her BFF Blake Lively cheered the Kansas City Chiefs to victory.

While Kelce couldn't find a "Blank Space" for a touchdown, Swift was still able to watch her new beau's team win a nail-biting game with the score of 23-20.

And though reports prior to Sunday Night Football claimed the pop star would be in attendance at the East Rutherford, N.J., venue — where she performed a weekend of sold-out concerts back in May during the Eras Tour — fans were ecstatic to see Swift actually step out for the occasion in a classically chic ensemble.

Travis Kelce was seen visiting Taylor Swift's New York City home before his away game against the Jets.

Swift arrived in a black long sleeve body suit, rhinestone-detailed denim shorts and knee-high red bottom heeled boots alongside her famous best friends Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter and Hugh Jackman.

Once inside the suite, the 33-year-old could be seen chatting with fellow WAGs Brittany Mahomes before the "Bad Blood" singer took the time to bond with Kelce's mom, Donna.

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift watched the game from a star-studded suite.

For a second weekend in a row, Swift and Mama Kelce seemed to have a blast, as they chatted while the "All Too Well" hitmaker put her arm around her for a hug.

After the game, fans were hoping for the potential pair to fuel dating rumors by walking out of the stadium together, though Swift instead left arm-in-arm with Turner, who has reportedly been staying at a New York City apartment owned by the pop sensation amid her brutal divorce from Joe Jonas.

Taylor Swift hugged her rumored boyfriend's mom, Donna Kelce, during the game.

Kelce, on the other hand, posed for photos with fans in a white T-shirt and a black baseball hat before heading out of the stadium on the Chiefs' bus — though he was caught entering Swift's NYC estate earlier Sunday morning.

The separate sighting comes after Kelce drove Swift in his "getaway car" away from the Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears last Sunday, September 24.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left the Kansas City Chiefs home game together last weekend.

Following the game, Swift joined Kelce for an after-party with Chiefs players, their significant others and some friends for an small celebration.

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer's rumored romance with Kelce has nearly broken the internet, with Swifties thrilled to see their favorite blondie's possible new "Love Story" come to life.

Will Swift and Kelce be each other's "End Game?" Only time will tell!

