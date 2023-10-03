Travis Kelce Said His Perfect Woman Would 'Fit Into' His Public Life Before Taylor Swift Romance
Travis Kelce has long known his idea of the perfect woman — and it sounds a lot like Taylor Swift!
During the first episode of the NFL's star's 2016 reality show Catching Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player nailed down exactly what he would need from a partner for them to fit into his hectic life.
"When I'm off the field, I am still in the spotlight," Kelce admitted. "I like to go to the award shows. I like to go to the ESPYs and the charity events. I need a woman who will fit into all aspects of my life. And who will get along with my teammates and their wives."
Over the past few weeks, Swift seemed to check all the boxes for the tight end. The two set the world on fire when the pop icon showed up at one of Kelce's games, sitting next to his mother in a private box and cheering him on while the entire world gawked over the potential new power couple.
Swift has also been open to getting to know Kelce's fellow players and their wives, including Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, who the "Karma" singer invited to a dinner with her A-list friends— Blake Lively and Sophie Turner — and hung out with at the game on Sunday, October 1.
"Yeah, I met her. She's really cool, good people," Kelce's teammate said of the chart-topper during a recent press conference. "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."
Swift — who has been infamous for her love of hamming it up at awards shows and other public events — has spent nearly 15 years as one of the most famous women in the world. For his part, the Ohio native has been at the center of the sports world since he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013.
"He's already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one," an insider spilled of the pair's blossoming romance.
"Travis and Taylor have a lot in common, and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her, and it has been easy and exciting for both of them. Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring, and it's been fun hanging out with Travis during this break. Taylor wants a guy that's into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities," an additional source added.