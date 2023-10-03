OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Travis Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

Travis Kelce Said His Perfect Woman Would 'Fit Into' His Public Life Before Taylor Swift Romance

taylor swifts travis kelce pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 3 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Travis Kelce has long known his idea of the perfect woman — and it sounds a lot like Taylor Swift!

During the first episode of the NFL's star's 2016 reality show Catching Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player nailed down exactly what he would need from a partner for them to fit into his hectic life.

Article continues below advertisement
traviskelce
Source: mega

Travis Kelce previously said he would need a woman who would 'fit into' his public life.

"When I'm off the field, I am still in the spotlight," Kelce admitted. "I like to go to the award shows. I like to go to the ESPYs and the charity events. I need a woman who will fit into all aspects of my life. And who will get along with my teammates and their wives."

Over the past few weeks, Swift seemed to check all the boxes for the tight end. The two set the world on fire when the pop icon showed up at one of Kelce's games, sitting next to his mother in a private box and cheering him on while the entire world gawked over the potential new power couple.

Article continues below advertisement
traviskelche
Source: mega

Taylor Swift seems to be checking all the boxes for Travis Kelce.

Swift has also been open to getting to know Kelce's fellow players and their wives, including Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, who the "Karma" singer invited to a dinner with her A-list friends— Blake Lively and Sophie Turner and hung out with at the game on Sunday, October 1.

"Yeah, I met her. She's really cool, good people," Kelce's teammate said of the chart-topper during a recent press conference. "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."

Article continues below advertisement
taylorsdwift
Source: mega

Taylor Swift has been seen hanging out with Brittany Mahomes lately.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce

Swift — who has been infamous for her love of hamming it up at awards shows and other public events — has spent nearly 15 years as one of the most famous women in the world. For his part, the Ohio native has been at the center of the sports world since he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013.

"He's already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one," an insider spilled of the pair's blossoming romance.

Article continues below advertisement
traviskelce pm
Source: mega

Travis Kelce reportedly told friends that Taylor Swift 'could be the one.'

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Travis and Taylor have a lot in common, and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her, and it has been easy and exciting for both of them. Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring, and it's been fun hanging out with Travis during this break. Taylor wants a guy that's into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities," an additional source added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.