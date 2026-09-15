Chelsea Handler Says She'd 'End' Stephen Miller's Life in Fictional Sexual Scenario: 'I Could Probably Beat Him Up'
Sept. 15 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
Comedian Chelsea Handler made headlines after joking that she could "possibly end his life" while imagining a fictional sexual scenario involving political advisor Stephen Miller. The comments were made during an appearance on a podcast with host Jennifer Welch.
During the episode of the "I've Had It" podcast, host Jennifer Welch resurrected a hypothetical game of “Who Would You Rather?,” asking Handler who she would "rather f---" between Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Miller.
The game emerged after Welch mentioned Miller’s wife, podcaster Katie Miller, saying, “Of course, you know, she is the wife of unf---able Stephen Miller, who we’ve decided on this podcast is more unf--able than Ted Cruz,” Welch said.
'That Is Diabolical!'
Hander then mused, “Okay, I’m going to try and get you to choose Stephen Miller. Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg — eh, I guess that would be easy to do. Um, okay. Elon Musk is not an easy person to have s-- with. Elon Musk, Stephen Miller, or [Adolf] Hitler if he were still alive.”
Welch gasped, “That is diabolical! Which one is the most unf---able or, which one would I f--?”
Handler interjected, adding, “I mean, it’s hard to know Hitler now because —”
After Welch chose Musk, Handler answered that she felt she could "physically take" Miller because she is strong and he seems weak.
'He Seems Pretty Weak'
“Stephen, I feel like I could physically take,” Handler said. “Do you know what I mean? Like I feel like I could probably beat him up. I’m pretty strong, and he seems pretty weak. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be acting this way.”
And while Handler admitted Miller was “repugnant,” she said she finds Cruz worse.
“So, Ted Cruz is unforgivable physically to me. I just — that face, that everything about him is repulsive and repugnant. Stephen Miller, the same thing. But he’s like a little boy. Something happened to him. Something bad happened to him for him to be acting this way. And there’s a chance that I could take him physically and possibly end his life,” Handler said.
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When Welch followed up by asking if she would "injure him sexually," Handler agreed, clarifying, "In a sexual situation. In a sexual scenario, yeah.”
The women doubled down on their feelings about “MAGA men.”
'These MAGA Men Are So Castrated'
“These MAGA men are so castrated, they cannot defend their wives,” Welch said. “Ted Cruz — famously, Donald Trump called Heidi Cruz ‘ugly.’ Three months later, Ted Cruz: ‘God bless Donald Trump.’ I mean, there’s just no principle, no integrity.”
Handler agreed, adding, “I’ve thought about Ted Cruz’s wife so many times after that, more so than these other two losers’ wives because, how could you, like, you have children together? Like, talk about being married to a snake, you know? I mean, and he’s rudderless. He’s so gross.”