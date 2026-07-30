HEALTH Stephen and Katie Miller Secretly Turned to Dr. Anthony Fauci for Advice in Surprising Move During COVID-19 Pandemic, Diaries Reveal Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci documented instances of Stephen and Katie Miller asking him for medical advice during the pandemic. Lesley Abravanel July 30 2026, Updated 7:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Newly released diary entries from Dr. Anthony Fauci show that President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and his podcaster wife Katie, a former Mike Pence press secretary, frequently turned to him for personal reassurance and medical advice during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite later publicly attacking him. Journals released by Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul indicate that Dr. Fauci regularly spoke by phone with the MAGA couple to ease virus-related anxieties, particularly when Katie was pregnant. Dr. Fauci documented instances of comforting Katie during anxiety reactions and personally coordinating or discussing care with doctors for the couple's infant.

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‘I Calmed Her Over the Phone’

Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed he comforted Katie Miller over the phone while she was pregnant.

“I am calling katie frequently to check on her couple time per day” Dr. Fauci wrote in a May 9, 2020 entry. “She is very anxious about getting very ill since she is 10 weeks pregnant. Tonight she had an anxiety reaction. I calmed her over the phone.” On March 25, 2020, Dr. Fauci wrote, “katie Miller is great (tough, smart, but great),” adding that he “Spoke to her at Houston airport and after she landed,” he wrote in an entry dated Oct. 6, 2020. On Dec. 31, 2000, he wrote, “Am on phone frequently with katie and Stephen.” He also wrote about how he contacted Miller’s pediatrician to discuss the child’s medical care.

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Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci said he checked on Katie Miller ‘a couple times a day’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the diary entries surfaced, Katie denied they were close friends and claimed she deliberately maintained a cordial dialogue so Fauci wouldn't "leak against" her or her husband. “katie Miller and I laugh at each other in the Sit Room,” Fauci wrote on May 6, 2020. Miller admitted to NOTUS that while she was initially in regular contact with Fauci at the beginning of the pandemic, she felt he was “incredibly self-centered and sought to promote himself above the good of the people.”

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‘He Was Not My Friend’

Source: MEGA Stephen Miller’s wife Katie said she worried Dr. Anthony Fauci would ‘leak against’ her or her husband.

“He was not my doctor. He was not my friend. He was a work colleague who called me for work purposes, and in the course of a phone call, you would discuss other things,” she snapped. “I understood who he was, and I understood how to manage somebody like him,” Katie said, explaining that she feigned friendship so he wouldn’t “leak against me or my husband," though she did not allude to what he would have leaked about. While the private records show a cooperative working relationship during the height of the crisis, the Millers have since publicly berated Fauci, baselessly accused him of harming children with pandemic policies, and called for him to face criminal penalties.

Katie Miller Later Called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to Be Jailed

Source: MEGA Katie Miller later called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be jailed.