Chelsea Handler Was 'Stoned' When She Met George W. Bush: 'It's a Long Story!'
Chelsea Handler is coming clean.
During her Friday, October 6, appearance on Today, the comedian recalled how she was under the influence of marijuana when she first met George W. Bush.
Handler, 48, explained to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that while she was living in Maine amid the pandemic, she began hanging out with the latter's sister, Barbara Bush, who invited her over to play pickleball one day.
"I’m like, ‘Hey, Barbara. Politically, I have outbursts and I can’t control myself sometimes.' I don’t think I should be going to Kennebunkport to meet their dad. Who knows what I’ll say," the comic revealed.
However, Barbara, 41, insisted everything would be fine and noted that her father, 77, wouldn't be home at the time anyway.
"So we went, and I had to take a couple of edibles because I was in a situation where I had to behave myself," Chelsea confessed. "I have a very special relationship with drugs and I know exactly what I need and when I need it. And that was an instance where I thought it would be better if my personality were muted."
When they met up at the Bush home, Barbara once again told Chelsea that the former president wouldn't be there.
"‘You won’t see my dad, you won’t see my dad, he’s getting a massage.’ And sure enough, we’re playing pickleball for five minutes and guess who trots on the court?" the former late night TV host revealed of George appearing. "And he goes, 'Oh ho ho ho, the funny lady has arrived.'"
When the Today co-hosts pressed for more details, the actress said it was "a long story," but she concluded the tale by admitting, "I had to reveal to the former president that I was indeed stoned."
The comedian has been sharing quite a few shocking experiences amid her stand-up-tour, most recently talking on Jimmy Fallon's show about her infamous threesomes with ex Ted Harbert.
The star clarified that the headlines stretched her story.
"I want to go on the record that that is not why our relationship ended. We did have a lot of threesomes‚ and that, while that's private it's already out there, so I'm gonna double down on that and just say that we didn't break up because I left him for the masseuse," explained Handler. "That didn't happen."
The actress also admitted that her ex was annoyed she was airing out their intimate moments, prompting him to send her a text that read, "'That was not cool, please don't do that again. Some things are better left private.'"
"And I was like, 'What is he talking about? Did I say something?'" she recalled. "And then I Googled myself."
Today posted a clip of Chelsea meeting the former POTUS.