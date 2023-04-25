Chelsea Handler Celebrates Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox News, Says He Made a Living Out of 'Lying to the American People'
Chelsea Handler was over the moon after learning Tucker Carlson was ousted from Fox News.
Several hours after the news broke on Monday, April 24, the comedian shared a video to express her joy over the situation and slam the controversial broadcaster for all he's said throughout his tenure.
"I hate to kick someone while they're down, but in this case, I'm going to make an exception. What a historic day for the nation!" she told fans while appearing to have a joint in hands. "Lying to the American people for a living has suffered a serious setback, because Tucker Carlson has been fired from Fox News."
"That must have been so confusing for Tucker. You get hired for lying to the public and then you get fired for lying to the public," the former late night TV host quipped. "That's a real whoopsie doodle."
The New Jersey native, 48, believes Carlson was axed due to him getting "caught" in the scandal about the Dominion Voting Systems, a lawsuit that cost Fox News $787 million.
Handler poked fun at Carlson, 53, causing his own demise by playing a montage of the conspiracy theorist's signature goofy laugh.
- Cheers To 48! Chelsea Handler Shows Some Skin In Scandalous Skiing Video
- Meghan McCain Slams Ozempic Users After Being Encouraged To Take The Drug For Postpartum Weight Loss: 'A Clear Moral Issue'
- Right Wing Pundit Ben Shapiro Rages At Chelsea Handler For 'Drowning Her Sorrows In Enormous Barrels Of Wine'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The star concluded her post by referencing how on a previous episode of his Fox show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, he dissed the comic "for being childless."
"Guess who's not jobless with children ... " she declared in response. "I can't wait to see who's going to part ways with Fox News next."
The post, which she captioned, "Have a blessed day," was a hit with fans and friends alike, with Halle Berry commenting several laughing emojis.
As OK! reported, the controversial journalist was abruptly axed — and it seems he was unaware the cut was coming, as on Friday, April 21, he signed off by telling viewers he'd talk to them next week.
"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the network vaguely said in a statement. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."
For the meantime, his show's slot will be filled by Fox News Tonight.