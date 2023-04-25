Chelsea Handler Celebrates Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox News, Says He Made a Living Out of 'Lying to the American People'

The post, which she captioned, "Have a blessed day," was a hit with fans and friends alike, with Halle Berry commenting several laughing emojis.

As OK! reported, the controversial journalist was abruptly axed — and it seems he was unaware the cut was coming, as on Friday, April 21, he signed off by telling viewers he'd talk to them next week.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the network vaguely said in a statement. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

For the meantime, his show's slot will be filled by Fox News Tonight.