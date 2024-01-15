Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at Ex Jo Koy During Critics Choice Awards Opening Monologue

Chelsea Handler didn't miss an opportunity to take aim at her ex Jo Koy — one week after his jokes didn't sit well with celebrities and viewers at the 2024 Golden Globes.

In her opening monologue, the blonde beauty, 48, began by talking about how attracted she is to director Martin Scorsese.

"Unfortunately, Martin Scorsese isn't here tonight, but that's not going to stop me from letting everyone know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball," Handler said. "Thank you for laughing at that — my writers wrote it."