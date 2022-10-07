This One's For You! Chelsea Handler Voices Support For Joe Biden With Weed-Print Bikini Snap

This isn't the first time the Chelsea Lately host has been open about her support surrounding the decriminalization of weed. In April 2021, she penned a piece for Time on how criminalization of marijuana has always "hurt people of color the most." She also regularly takes to social media to share funny anecdotes about her own escapades with the recreational drug.

Earlier this year, Handler stripped down to that same weed bikini to pose for a hilarious snapshot of her skiing while holding a jar of marijuana and a bottle of alcohol.

"I thought why not ski through the woods, and then found a mason jar of weed and my favorite vodka! Who knows how this got here," she wrote in the caption.