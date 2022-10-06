Oops! President Joe Biden Accidentally Drops F-Bomb On Live Mic While Joking With Florida Mayor

The President is currently in Florida to discuss relief efforts with Gov. Ron DeSantis after the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. 104 people have been confirmed dead from the inclement weather, with the number expected to increase. At least 40 of the deaths were due to drowning.

"I think the one thing this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there’s climate change, and we should do something about it," Biden told the crowd, referring to the Category 4 storm, as well as other weather changes witnessed in the last six months.