Cher, 77, Gets Cozy With Ex-Boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 37, at Paris Fashion Week — See the Intimate Photos
Looks like Cher and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, are back together "After All."
On Wednesday, September 27, the Goddess of Pop, 77, was spotted holding hands with her 37-year-old beau while leaving Costes restaurant in France during Paris Fashion Week, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
The unexpected duo complimented each other's couture, with Cher wearing black jeans, a black top and a black-and-white tweed jacket, while Edwards sported a pair of baggy blue jeans, a black long-sleeved crocodile detailed shirt and layered silver chains necklaces.
Cher held onto her black handbag, as her other hand was interlocked with Edwards', who kept black sunglasses on his face for the nighttime outing.
Earlier that day, the "Believe" singer seemed to confirm her romance with the music executive was back on when she cozied up to him at Balmain's show for Paris Fashion Week.
The pair could hardly keep their hands off of one another while seated for the luxury fashion brand's womenswear Spring/Summer preview.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Edwards had one of his hands gripped around Cher's knee while the other rested on his thigh. The "I Got You Babe" vocalist had her hands placed on top of her much-younger man.
The couple once-again elevated one another's ensembles, as the pop icon donned a white blazer with intricately embroidered black detail, which she paired with black tailored pants and leather boots.
Edwards opted for a black blazer suit set, which he layered over a slightly undone white button up and platform leather shoes.
The lovebirds' sighting in Europe isn't the first time the duo seemed to prove they had rekindled their relationship.
On Friday, September 15, Cher and Edwards were spotted grabbing dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif., with J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, as well as Tyga, who appeared to tag along on the intimate outing, as OK! previously reported.
The couple — who first went public with their romance in November 2022 but reportedly split this past spring — didn't seem to care who was watching, as they held hands leaving Funke restaurant while Edwards led the way into a luxury vehicle.
Sources spilled at the beginning of May that Cher and Edwards called it quits on their relationship at some point in April amidst rumors that the pair had been engaged — though the insider additionally claimed there were never talks of marriage and the couple had simply been playing into the gossip by flaunting the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress' massive diamond ring the music mogul had gifted her.
