Jennifer Aniston Recalls Cher Poking Fun At Her For Eating All The Cold Cuts In Her Home During Actress' High School Days

"Well I went to high school with Chaz [Bono] and amongst our group of, our gaggle, we would always go to her house because it was nice. It was Cher!" Aniston revealed on the talk show, referencing the son of Sonny Bono and Cher.

Before the Friends alum blew up, she attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York City, an institution famous for educating some of the most iconic names in entertainment.