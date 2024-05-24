Cher's Extravagant Surprise: Singer Reveals Younger Boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Pulled Out All the Stops for Her 78th Birthday
When it came to planning Cher an extravagant 78th birthday celebration, boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards said, “I Got You Babe.”
While walking the 2024 amfAR Cannes Gala red carpet on Thursday, May 23, the “Believe” singer gushed over how her man, 38, pulled out all the stops on her big day.
"We went to a fabulous place," she said of spending time at the beautiful Chateau Romanov on Monday, May 20. "It was amazing. He was very nice as a host."
The rapper then chimed in, "It was a surprise."
The Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again actress and the musician looked loved-up as they graced the amfAR Cannes Gala, with Cher donning a black gown and match fur wrap, while Alexander sported a classic black suit with a white button up. The pair held hands as they smiled wide for the cameras.
The couple additionally posed with Demi Moore and amfAR CEO Kevin Foster while strutting down the carpet.
Cher later took the stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits, however, her introduction to the stage did not exactly go as planned.
As OK! previously reported, Demi called out a troll on the audience while she was announcing the “Strong Enough” songstress onto the stage at the charity event.
“I’m gonna see if this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. I’m just making sure that you’re really, really with me,” the 61-year-old stated while stunning onlookers in a silver gown and long straight black locks.
“Because this incredible woman that I’m about to introduce… she’s a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner…” Demi added before her attention went to an audience member.
“Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room? I f------ don’t think so,” she noted, bashing the hater in the crowd.
Demi — who shares daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, with ex Bruce Willis — then noted how Cher is a “style icon and my personal hair inspiration.”
“The bottom line is she’s just one of the most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time,” the Ghost actress concluded before Cher rocked out, with the music executive watching.
Despite having a fabulous evening, A.E.’s night took as turn as the music exec got into a brawl with Travis Scott during an after-party early Friday morning.
According to Page Six, sources claimed the two rapper got into a fist fight after the party’s host gave A.E. and his pal Tyga a shout-out, saying, “We got T-Raww and A.E.”
“Travis was the aggressor,” one insider shared of the father-of-two. “He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest.”
“A.E. and Tyga’s assistant began to beat up Travis,” a second source stated.
Another eyewitness, added, “Models were flying everywhere in the melee. Someone got hit with an ice bucket.”