Cher's Ego Expands: Singer Has 'Gotten a Huge Boost' by Having Boyfriend A.E. Edwards on Her Arm

“And we met because my friend kept nudging me to go ask him about his teeth,” she said of Edwards’ bling. “So I’m looking at this beautiful guy with white hair, tatted up and with these teeth. And so I said, ‘Dude, I like your grill.’ And, he went, ‘No, they’re my teeth.’ And so we just talked for a second. And then I saw him again — he was with T [Tyga] at the Ann Demeulemeester show — and then we were all standing together in a picture.”

Cher continued, “So he asked my friend to send me this picture of us. And then my friend said, ‘No, send it to her yourself.’ And so he texts me, and I was in Switzerland. I just visited Tina [Turner], and I was gonna be there for a couple of weeks. So we just started texting.”