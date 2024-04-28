OK Magazine
Cher's Ego Expands: Singer Has 'Gotten a Huge Boost' by Having Boyfriend A.E. Edwards on Her Arm

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 28 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Apr. 28 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

It looks like Cher is just enjoying life with her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards!

“She says she’s up on all the latest music and trends now because of him,” said a source. “Her ego has gotten a huge boost by having him on her arm.”

Source: mega

The pair have a 40-year age gap.

However, dating a younger man does have its downsides. “A.E. is a bad boy who parties quite hard,” the insider dished. “To be fair, Cher has a lot of stamina, but it’s not a healthy situation for a woman of her age.”

Source: mega

Cher

“She doesn’t want to come off as an old stick-inthe-mud so she pushes herself to stay out all night,” explained the insider.

Additionally, “Cher doesn’t want him partying without her because she knows there are always tons of hot women around,” the insider claimed. “That definitely makes her jealous.”

The singer, 77, and Edwards, 37, met at Paris Fashion Week in 2022, but the former was hesitant things would work out.

“Well, you know, it was really really weird, because I wasn’t looking for it really,” the legendary star told The New York Post.

Source: mega

Cher wasn't 'looking' to date Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards.

“And we met because my friend kept nudging me to go ask him about his teeth,” she said of Edwards’ bling. “So I’m looking at this beautiful guy with white hair, tatted up and with these teeth. And so I said, ‘Dude, I like your grill.’ And, he went, ‘No, they’re my teeth.’ And so we just talked for a second. And then I saw him again — he was with T [Tyga] at the Ann Demeulemeester show — and then we were all standing together in a picture.”

Cher continued, “So he asked my friend to send me this picture of us. And then my friend said, ‘No, send it to her yourself.’ And so he texts me, and I was in Switzerland. I just visited Tina [Turner], and I was gonna be there for a couple of weeks. So we just started texting.”

MORE ON:
Cher
The "Believe" songstress was shocked when her friend gave the producer her number. “My girlfriend had just been with this guy, and he left, and they broke up, and she was brokenhearted. And I said, ‘There’s two things you cannot do now at our age: You cannot date a much younger man. And you can’t fall in love by text, because it’s bulls---," she shared. “So then I meet Alexander, and I kept saying, ‘Dude, this is not gonna work out. I’m telling you, it’s not gonna go good. It’s just not gonna work.’ And he just wasn’t going for it.”

Source: mega

Cher admitted her boyfriend doesn't always get her references.

Though Cher seems pretty happy in her love life, she admitted Edwards doesn't always get what she's talking about.

“Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about … The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable, [is]?’ Somebody said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references … He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet,’" she told Extra.

Star spoke to the source.

