Cher's Boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Calls Her His 'B----' After Fist Fight With Travis Scott in Cannes
When a reporter queried the music producer about whether the 78-year-old was upset about the brawl, he said, “Nah, whatever I’m with, my b---- with it too.”
His response alluded to the fact that the “Believe” singer has his back no matter what, however, he did make sure to correct “my b----” to “my woman” seconds later.
The pap then asked the 38-year-old if the couple would be hearing wedding bells anytime soon, to which he replied, “We happy. We happy.”
A.E.’s remarks came after the internet went wild for the footage of the music exec throwing punches at the “SICKO MODE” rapper.
The incident occurred at Richie Akiva’s annual “The After” after-party in Cannes, France, in the early hours of Friday, May 23.
According to an insider, the altercation occurred around 5 a.m. when Travis, A.E. and Tyga were all at the DJ booth around the same time.
The host apparently announced, “We got T-Raww and A.E.” to the entire party, which allegedly riled Travis up.
“Travis was the aggressor,” an insider revealed of the father-of-two, who shares his kids with Kylie Jenner. “He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest.”
Travis allegedly went up to Tyga’s security, saying, “Y’all n------ wanna die?”
While someone claimed A.E. tried to deescalate the situation, Travis brought in his friend Southside for backup.
Southside then pushed A.E., which starting the rumble.
“A.E. and Tyga’s assistant began to beat up Travis,” an insider added.
According to yet another eyewitness, “Models were flying everywhere in the melee" during the shocking brawl.
“Someone got hit with an ice bucket,” they shared.
While rumors swirled Tyga was also involved in the rumble, eyewitnesses insisted he did not throw a single punch.
The fight ended with Travis and Southside exiting the bash to go to their cars, while A.E. and Tyga stayed at the event.
“The party went until about 9 a.m., but it was beginning to wind down [during the incident],” one person spilled. “The fight went on for a pretty long time before security got in, someone cut the music and finally calmed everything down.”
A second individual assured, “No one was seriously hurt in the argument.”
TMZ reported on A.E.'s remarks.