OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Cher
OK LogoCOUPLES

Cher's Boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Calls Her His 'B----' After Fist Fight With Travis Scott in Cannes

cher birthday
Source: MEGA
By:

May 30 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

He said what?!

While leaving LAX on Wednesday, May 29, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards discussed girlfriend Cher's reaction to his highly publicized fist fight with Travis Scott at Cannes.

Article continues below advertisement
cher birthday
Source: MEGA

Cher and boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards were first romantically linked in November 2022.

When a reporter queried the music producer about whether the 78-year-old was upset about the brawl, he said, “Nah, whatever I’m with, my b---- with it too.”

His response alluded to the fact that the “Believe” singer has his back no matter what, however, he did make sure to correct “my b----” to “my woman” seconds later.

Article continues below advertisement

The pap then asked the 38-year-old if the couple would be hearing wedding bells anytime soon, to which he replied, “We happy. We happy.”

A.E.’s remarks came after the internet went wild for the footage of the music exec throwing punches at the “SICKO MODE” rapper.

Article continues below advertisement
cher
Source: MEGA

Cher is 40 years Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards' senior.

Article continues below advertisement

The incident occurred at Richie Akiva’s annual “The After” after-party in Cannes, France, in the early hours of Friday, May 23.

According to an insider, the altercation occurred around 5 a.m. when Travis, A.E. and Tyga were all at the DJ booth around the same time.

Article continues below advertisement

The host apparently announced, “We got T-Raww and A.E.” to the entire party, which allegedly riled Travis up.

“Travis was the aggressor,” an insider revealed of the father-of-two, who shares his kids with Kylie Jenner. “He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest.”

Article continues below advertisement
cher birthday
Source: MEGA

Cher and Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards attended the amfAR Gala in Cannes together.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis allegedly went up to Tyga’s security, saying, “Y’all n------ wanna die?”

While someone claimed A.E. tried to deescalate the situation, Travis brought in his friend Southside for backup.

MORE ON:
Cher
Article continues below advertisement

Southside then pushed A.E., which starting the rumble.

“A.E. and Tyga’s assistant began to beat up Travis,” an insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
cher
Source: MEGA

In May 2023, it was revealed the couple took a break before getting back together.

Article continues below advertisement

According to yet another eyewitness, “Models were flying everywhere in the melee" during the shocking brawl.

“Someone got hit with an ice bucket,” they shared.

Article continues below advertisement

While rumors swirled Tyga was also involved in the rumble, eyewitnesses insisted he did not throw a single punch.

The fight ended with Travis and Southside exiting the bash to go to their cars, while A.E. and Tyga stayed at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

“The party went until about 9 a.m., but it was beginning to wind down [during the incident],” one person spilled. “The fight went on for a pretty long time before security got in, someone cut the music and finally calmed everything down.”

A second individual assured, “No one was seriously hurt in the argument.”

TMZ reported on A.E.'s remarks.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.